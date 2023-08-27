Arsenal sets a new record for conceding goals early

In the match against Fulham, Arsenal found themselves conceding the opening goal in just 57 seconds. While the Gunners managed to stage a comeback and alter the course of the game, they eventually shared the points in a 2-2 draw.

Mikel Arteta’s team has been diligently striving to establish a solid and challenging-to-play-against identity. However, a recurring issue for Arsenal has been their tendency to start matches slowly.

A report on 90 Mins highlights that the early goal conceded to Fulham is not an isolated incident. This goal marked the third occasion this year that Arsenal has allowed an early goal within the first minute of play, setting a new Premier League record. Notably, similar instances occurred in matches against Southampton and Bournemouth in the previous season.

This trend is concerning for Arsenal, as conceding goals in the opening minutes can put them at a significant disadvantage. The Gunners will undoubtedly aim to rectify this issue and avoid allowing such early goals.

Just Arsenal Opinion

This is not a good habit, and we must work on ensuring we eliminate it as soon as possible.

We have the players to help us achieve this and we expect Arteta to work hard with the boys to eliminate these slow starts to games so that we can be more proactive in the beginning of them instead.

