Arsenal sets a new record for conceding goals early

In the match against Fulham, Arsenal found themselves conceding the opening goal in just 57 seconds. While the Gunners managed to stage a comeback and alter the course of the game, they eventually shared the points in a 2-2 draw.
Mikel Arteta’s team has been diligently striving to establish a solid and challenging-to-play-against identity. However, a recurring issue for Arsenal has been their tendency to start matches slowly.
A report on 90 Mins highlights that the early goal conceded to Fulham is not an isolated incident. This goal marked the third occasion this year that Arsenal has allowed an early goal within the first minute of play, setting a new Premier League record. Notably, similar instances occurred in matches against Southampton and Bournemouth in the previous season.
This trend is concerning for Arsenal, as conceding goals in the opening minutes can put them at a significant disadvantage. The Gunners will undoubtedly aim to rectify this issue and avoid allowing such early goals.
Just Arsenal Opinion
This is not a good habit, and we must work on ensuring we eliminate it as soon as possible.
We have the players to help us achieve this and we expect Arteta to work hard with the boys to eliminate these slow starts to games so that we can be more proactive in the beginning of them instead.
The latest goal was born out of confusion as a direct result of square pegs in round hole, an Avenue we’ve been down before.
Artetsa seems determined to prove he’s a football genius.
He had a team that was six points from winning the title and added three really good players. With Declan Rice upgrading the defensive and central midfield, Kai Havertz adding quality and depth to the front line, and Jurrien Timber adding depth and versatility to the back four, the club looked like it did exactly what it needed to do to improve on last year’s performance and challenge Man City for the title; again.
Then the season started and Arteta benched half his successful center back pairing (Gabriel Magalhaes). He exiled Kieran Tierney from the team (and moved him on in a loan to Real Sociedad). He took his best holding midfielder (Thomas Partey) from last year and moved him to fullback, and played a young, unproven center back (Jakon Kiwior) at right back. He played his right back (Takehiro Tomiyasu) at left back. He played Kai Haverts at center forward, an experiment that failed miserably at Chelsea, and took his right back (Ben White) and moved him to center back.
The bottom-line results are not so bad on the surface – two wins and a draw from three is a good astart to the seaosn, but Arsenal squeaked by Crystal palace, barely escaped Nottingham Forest, and even with the benefit of playing against 10 men, drew at home to Fulham.
This is not Man City, Liverpool, Tottenham, Manchester United, and Chelsea. These were teams Arsenal should beat. And they managed it. Just, just, and almost.
This harkens back to the Aubameyang benching in terms of poor managerial decision making. Arteta deserves some leeway given last season’s results, but his selection was curious to say the least. This feels like someone desperate to prove he is the reason for the team’s success, not someone who is content to perform his role and give credit to the players for the team’s success.