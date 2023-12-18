Journalist claims Arsenal target will cost over £100m in January

It appears highly unlikely that Arsenal will be able to secure the signing of Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz during the January transfer window due to the substantial transfer fee set by the Villains, as reported by journalist Ben Jacobs via GivemeSport.

Douglas Luiz has been a target for Arsenal for some time, possibly serving as a replacement for the frequently injured Thomas Partey. However, the Gunners may need to explore alternative options unless they are willing to meet a potentially new British transfer record.

The report suggests that Arsenal had three bids in the vicinity of £25m rejected during the summer, an amount significantly lower than what Aston Villa is currently demanding for the player.

Just Arsenal Opinion

The valuation set by Aston Villa may seem excessive, but it’s likely influenced by recent transfer fees paid by clubs, such as Chelsea’s acquisition of Moises Caicedo. Villa might be considering those figures when determining Douglas Luiz’s value, believing he is worth at least a similar amount.

While Arsenal has demonstrated a willingness to spend significant sums in the transfer market, such as the case with Declan Rice from West Ham, it’s worth noting that Luiz is not in the same category as Rice in terms of perceived value.

