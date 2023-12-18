Journalist claims Arsenal target will cost over £100m in January

It appears highly unlikely that Arsenal will be able to secure the signing of Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz during the January transfer window due to the substantial transfer fee set by the Villains, as reported by journalist Ben Jacobs via GivemeSport.
Douglas Luiz has been a target for Arsenal for some time, possibly serving as a replacement for the frequently injured Thomas Partey. However, the Gunners may need to explore alternative options unless they are willing to meet a potentially new British transfer record.
The report suggests that Arsenal had three bids in the vicinity of £25m rejected during the summer, an amount significantly lower than what Aston Villa is currently demanding for the player.
Just Arsenal Opinion
The valuation set by Aston Villa may seem excessive, but it’s likely influenced by recent transfer fees paid by clubs, such as Chelsea’s acquisition of Moises Caicedo. Villa might be considering those figures when determining Douglas Luiz’s value, believing he is worth at least a similar amount.
While Arsenal has demonstrated a willingness to spend significant sums in the transfer market, such as the case with Declan Rice from West Ham, it’s worth noting that Luiz is not in the same category as Rice in terms of perceived value.
This story has more legs than a Centipede, Arsenal intrest in the Brazilian is genuine.
But the Portuguese from Fulham is a more realistic target
I respect journalist Ben Jacob who is looking to be another Arsenal transfers guru. Just as David Onsteins of the Ateletics is.
So, there could be truth in the reported Douglas Luiz outrageous £00m outgoing transfer fee that his Aston Villa club side has placed on his head before he can transfer to another club side.
But I think the £100m IS negotiable and SHOULD be.
If Arsenal truly and seriously want to sign Douglas Luiz in next Jan Trf window, but not just a media hyped transfer rumour. I think Arsenal SHOULD negotiate with Aston Villa and the player involved including his agent to beat down the purported £100m transfer fee demands to sign Douglas Luiz. To say,£50m maximum fee to sign him.
Which I think Aston Vilia SHOULD graciously accept it without making any ranccour. More especially if Douglas Luiz wants to join Arsenal next Jan window.
One important thing that I think Arsenal SHOULD make clear to Aston Villa concerning their Douglas Luiz is that he is not at the same top quality level with the world class Thomas Partey to warrant Arsenal paying the £100m asking Trf fee they’ve set to sign him. Just it s because is Arsenal who want to sign him.