’10/10′ – Wilshere fully backs Arsenal’s pursuit of 27 year-old forward

Jack Wilshere has given Arsenal’s possible signing of Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling a ’10/10′ rating.

The England international has been linked with a move to north London for years now, with the player claimed to have a strong working relationship with Mikel Arteta from their time together at the Etihad previously.

With Sterling’s place in the team in question at present, with Jack Grealish having become first-choice on the left-wing, and with both Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez having signed to vie for the CF role for the upcoming campaign, it remains to be seen where he fits into Pep Guardiola’s plans.

While he is being linked with a number of clubs, we are believed to be a potential destination, and Jack Wilshere would be very happy to see him come into the side.

“Raheem would be unbelievable as well,” Wilshere told TalkSport listeners (via HITC). “I know he’s a London boy so it would be nice for him to come home and join the biggest team in London. Again, someone who has been in the Premier League for years.

He continued: “He knows the league. Under Mikel’s guidance I think he would be another very good signing. I’ll give him a 10/10.”

I can’t disagree, I think Raheem has the right mix of experience, ability and mentality to improve our squad this summer, but I have my doubts over whether we could come to an agreement with either Man City or the player.

Sterling is simply too good a player not to be playing in the Champions League or challenging for top honours, and our hopes could well come down to where he will be guaranteed to play first-team football ahead of the World Cup in Qatar.

Do you believe we have a chance of persuading Sterling to come to the Emirates this summer?

Patrick

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Just Arsenal Show – Just Arsenal Show – Which Gunners should go on loan next season