10 Commandments For Arteta: The Rules Arsenal Must Follow To Stay On Top

Mikel Arteta has just led Arsenal to our first Premier League title in 22 years and a Champions League Final. For that alone, he deserves enormous credit.

Yet football never stands still. Success brings new expectations, and if Arsenal are to build on what has been achieved this season, there are still areas where improvements can be made.

With that in mind, here are my 10 Commandments for Arteta heading into the new campaign.

What Arsenal Must Do To Stay On Top

Do Not Sign Any Chelsea Players

Whenever a transfer window opens, Arsenal inevitably get linked with players from Stamford Bridge. It wouldn’t surprise me if names such as Garnacho, Delap, Mudryk, Fofana or Lavia start appearing in rumours.

Personally, I’d rather we looked elsewhere. Too often, Arsenal have become the destination for players who failed to fully convince at Chelsea.

Stop Playing With The Brakes On

I’ve never been one of those fans who believes Arsenal cannot attack.

We’ve shown plenty of times that we can create chances and score goals when we play with freedom. My concern is that there are occasions when we become too cautious and invite pressure onto ourselves.

Stop Playing Players Out Of Position

Versatility is useful, but there is a limit.

While injuries sometimes force difficult decisions, I would rather see players used in their strongest positions whenever possible. The more comfortable players feel in their roles, the better the team performs.

Stop Overplaying Key Players

Footballers are not machines.

Saka, Rice and others have carried enormous workloads in recent seasons. Squad depth exists for a reason, and proper rotation will be essential if Arsenal are to compete on multiple fronts again.

Sell Gabriel Jesus

I know this won’t be a popular opinion with everyone, but I have never been fully convinced.

At his wages, Arsenal need more output. Injuries have not helped, but there comes a point where difficult decisions have to be made.

Do Not Die On The Altar Of Martinelli And Trossard

Both players have qualities, but I still believe the left wing position could be improved.

If Arsenal want to keep evolving, we must be willing to strengthen even areas that are already relatively strong.

The Next Step In Arsenal’s Evolution

Sign Another Striker

Even if Viktor Gyokeres arrives and succeeds, Arsenal need options.

The modern game demands depth, and having two quality centre forwards would help us compete across all competitions.

Stop Exiting Domestic Cups Early

One thing I would like to see improve is our approach to domestic cup competitions.

Reaching the Carabao Cup Final this season was progress, but Arsenal should be challenging seriously for every trophy available.

Rework And Revive The Set Piece Machine

Set pieces played a huge role in our success and became one of our biggest strengths.

Opponents will continue finding ways to prepare for them, which means Nicolas Jover and the coaching staff must keep innovating and staying one step ahead.

Sign The Contract

This may be my most important commandment of all.

Arteta should remain at Arsenal for years to come. No manager is perfect, but he has transformed the culture, raised standards and delivered results.

The Premier League title proves the project is working.

Now it is about building on that success and chasing even bigger achievements.

Which of these commandments do you agree with most, Gooners? And is there anything you would add to the list?

Reader Opinion: dgr8xt

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