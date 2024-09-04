10 Fascinating things we learned from the interview with Arsenal Legend David Seaman

I will often (especially during an international break) point out a place for readers to get some interesting Arsenal content.

Over on AFTV, by their own admission, they have interviewed their biggest guest to date, David Seaman.

One of the biggest characters in our history with a mentality that is almost unrivalled, Safe Hands was number 1 for the Gunners for 13 years, half of that time he held the same role for England.

Two of the most high-profile sides in the UK, in a position where the odd mistake was natural, the 60-year-old constantly rose above criticism to win three League titles, four FA Cups, a League Cup and Cup Winners Cup.

He also played in two World Cups and two European Championships.

He’s a part time coach at the club, a couple of days a week working with our younger age groups

Here’s what we learnt when he sat down with the lads from AFTV, available on YouTube ….

A Raya / Ramsdale Situation

David Seaman can relate to how Aaron Ramsdale felt when David Raya was signed and how that left Gooners conflicted.

In 1990 George Graham felt he was strengthening an area of the team which many fans and members of the dressing room felt wasn’t an issue.

John Lukic played every second of every league game three years in a row, when a 27-year-old keeper was brought from QPR for a then British record for a goalie.

It was awkward for the newcomer because he and Lukic’s careers had paralleled each other. Both were at Leeds United together when Mr. Lukic would often pick up the youngster for a lift into training.

7 years later it was Seaman’s turn to be number 1 choice.

He lifted the title in his debut campaign at Highbury

‘He Looks Like a Teacher ‘

It remains a myth within our fan base that Mr. Wenger was simply fortunate to inherit a World Class back 5 but here’s another ex-player admitting there was a drinking culture at the club and simply being amazed by the methods the new manager introduced.

Those who still tried a cheeky drink the night before (and some did) wouldn’t be able the next day to handle the intensity of training.

First, he observed just how much food foreign players would have on their plate three hours before kickoff with a complete change of menu to the previous regime.

He would be introduced to the benefits of massages and resting the body.

The biggest change though was that there was a dramatic lack of emphasis on running in training, with more work being done with the ball. This was the opposite to what the dressing room had done for years, and when the season started some senior players generally were concerned that they were not fit enough ……

Proved His Worth

I have heard other players say that in Mr. Wenger’s first full season in England, the British lads approached him at Christmas truly concerned they hadn’t done enough fitness work.

This was a crucial moment in Mr. Wenger’s career.

Not all in his position would have stood their ground to senior pros, especially with Man United double figures ahead of us at Xmas.

The Frenchman stood by his convictions though and maintained the squad would see the benefit in the run in.

We went on to win the Double, obviously earning the manager’s complete faith in the dressing room.

Seaman now feels that’s the stage Mike Arteta is at, time to back up his concept with trophies

Anelka Was Better Then Henry!

I heard this from a few Gunners from this era which reminds you how special Anelka originally was and how teaching Thierry Henry to become a striker remains the greatest tactical switch in our history.

As a teenager Anelka wasn’t even aware (due to a language barrier) how much he was embarrassing senior players in training to the point Adams and Bould decided to kick him. The only issue being they couldn’t catch him.

It’s interesting to know that Henry wasn’t just struggling in terms of an initial goal drought. Unlike Anelka, it was obvious from day one to Seaman what a talent was in front of him.

Certainly not our greatest ever goal scorer

Seaman Vs Schmeichel

While too humble to be arrogant it’s clear David Seaman doesn’t see any keeper past or present better than him.

If there is one though you sense it would be Schmeichel?

The respect the two have for each other is apparent throughout this interview with both admitting to each other that while being different personalities, they brought the best out of each other

Some Criticism Hurt

I always felt David Seaman didn’t get enough credit for his strength of character, the kind of personality has been missing for the last two decades.

As he alludes too, you don’t be number 1 that long for club and country without criticism, especially when you play in a position where mistakes are natural.

The Keeper accepted it was natural of the press to, once someone was built up, to want them to fall down. It felt in the final years of his career, journalists were more interested in his ponytail than what he was doing on the pitch.

For years there seemed to be a campaign from the media for Nigel Martyn to replace him as first choice for the Three Lions.

Seaman could deal with all of that. He was more hurt when it came from one of his peers .

He brings up an article from Gordon Banks, someone he admired, who said before France 98 that he felt our goalie was too old to still be playing for his country.

While it was never clarified if words were taken out of context, Banks never corrected this

Why / How He Left Arsenal

Arsene Wenger had a policy once players got into their thirties to offer one year rolling contracts.

In 2003, the manager and player wanted to work together longer but couldn’t agree on what 12 more months at Highbury would look like for the then 39-year-old.

Seaman had just captained Arsenal in the FA Cup Final, fittingly keeping a clean sheet, so felt he could still perform at the highest level.

His boss wanted him to transition into a goal keeping coach, a role the player was interested in once he retired.

The issue was to take Bob Wilson’s job, he had to accept a 75 percent wage reduction.

He took one more payday at Man City which lasted 6 months. His mind willing, is body no longer

Celebrating Top 4

David Seaman understands why Champions League revenue was crucial to the club while paying off the debt to build the Emirates.

He’s not trying to downplay the achievement of every year us managing a top 4 finish despite selling our best players.

He simply wishes certain squads hadn’t celebrated it in the manner they did.

That was the moment the keeper realised standards had changed since he was a player.

His Arsenal career had always been about winning and nothing else was accepted.

Coaches at QPR told him he had to go to Highbury so he could win things.

For 13 years he was surrounded by winners in the dressing room

He’s happy to see us back where we belong, ascontenders.

He stresses though that’s the bare minimum for the Arsenal

Our Time

I believe one of the biggest mistakes Arsene Wenger made was it took him too long to trust ex-players to return to the club.

David Seaman had been the exception to the rule, but he chose in a part time capacity (he was put off doing his badges once he realised, he would have to do modules working with outfield players).

Once or twice a week working with our underage groups, Seaman is reunited with ex-teammate Edu.

Other former Gunners BFG and Jack Wilshere are heavily part of our youth set up.

Seaman has seen under Arteta images put up around Colney of Arsenal teams lifting trophies, while he’s noticed an increase in ex-players who attend the Emirates.

Willow Foundation

It’s pointed out that unlike a lot of his former teammates, David Seaman has stayed away from the sport in terms of not pursuing a job in management or punditry.

He admits to not watching a lot of football. This only changed when he was offered the chance to turn a podcast from Euro 2020 into a full-time commitment.

What speaks volumes of the man though, is he and his wife stepping up to lead the Willow Foundation.

This is a charity set up by his former coach Bob Wilson and his wife Megs after their daughter died of cancer.

Megs would normally lead the organisation which provides special days and events for seriously ill young people.

When Meg Wilson passed away in November 2023, the Seaman family stepped forwards as Honorary Presidents, supporting 82-year-old Bob

Dan

