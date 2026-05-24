10 Games That Won Arsenal The Premier League Title

Winning a Premier League title is never about one moment.

It takes 38 games, countless pressure moments and finding different ways to win when the stakes feel unbearable.

These were 10 fixtures that felt decisive in Arsenal finally becoming champions.

The Moments That Built Belief

Newcastle 1-2 Arsenal

Criticised for being too conservative against Liverpool and Man City, Arsenal’s mentality to win the biggest games was questioned.

While the rivalry with the Magpies only seems to exist in Geordies’ heads, given our recent struggles at St James’ Park, coming from behind to win in stoppage time felt like a huge moment.

Arsenal 4-1 Spurs

This emphasised how different our neighbours’ campaign could have been had they signed Eze, which at one point in the summer they thought was a case of when, not if.

The boyhood Arsenal fan was not just back at the club that had released him at 13, he was scoring the only Premier League hat-trick in the history of this fixture.

The celebrations from the 27-year-old might end up being one of the feel-good moments of the campaign.

Arsenal 2-1 Wolves

It might seem strange to say a 94th-minute winner kept us in the title race when you are league leaders and it is not even Christmas.

Yet following defeat at Villa Park, slipping up to a club bottom of the table with two points after 16 games would not only have allowed Man City to go above us, but would also have damaged a mentality already being questioned.

We forced an own goal four minutes after conceding an equaliser.

Arsenal 4-1 Aston Villa

For a team top of the tree at Christmas, the league leaders seemed to receive a lot of criticism.

The consensus was that if they looked nervous now, what would they look like when it became squeaky bum time?

An away win would have put Aston Villa level on points with us.

Our second-half performance eased any fears that pressure was impacting us.

Spurs 1-4 Arsenal

Draws at Brentford and particularly Wolves had let Man City back into the title race.

City’s win the day before meant we kicked off the North London Derby with only a two-point lead, the smallest gap had been in months.

Thankfully something appears to happen to Eze on derby day.

Not only was it important to get back to winning ways, but it proved we could handle playing after City.

The Wins That Turned Hope Into Titles

Brighton 0-1 Arsenal

One of the few times this season the top two sides kicked off at the same time.

As we were hanging on at the Amex, news spread through the ground that City were being held at the Etihad by Forest.

While Fabian Hurzeler was originally critical of our tactics, this is the kind of game previous versions of Arsenal would not have been able to win.

We could now go away, roll up our sleeves and, under immense pressure, grind out a victory.

Arsenal 2-0 Everton

The narrative was simple, if we could beat Everton, we would send City to West Ham 10 points behind us.

Our fixture against the Toffees became famous for Max Dowman becoming the youngest scorer in Premier League history.

The 16-year-old’s solo goal will be shown in montages for years.

Later that night, City dropped two points.

Arsenal 1-0 Newcastle

In the space of a few weeks the Gunners had been knocked out of both domestic cups, and defeat at the Etihad left destiny in both Arsenal’s and Man City’s hands.

The schedule meant, though, that we played twice in the league before our rivals, a golden chance to build a six-point lead.

Yet one slip-up and it felt our championship hopes would be over.

Like against Bournemouth, the Emirates seemed crippled by fear of failure, with Gunners looking to Gooners for help but doing little on the pitch to ease the anxiety around the stadium.

A vicious cycle.

Our approach divided opinion, but it was one of those afternoons where all that mattered was the result.

Arsenal 3-0 Fulham

Sometimes in sport you need luck outside your control.

The schedule meant Arsenal played twice before Man City, meaning we could send our rivals to Everton six points behind us.

We were also fortunate to face Fulham during a week when illness had spread through the club.

Yet compared to our previous two home games in the Premier League, this was a different attitude from both Gunners and Gooners.

We had taken an early lead the week before against Newcastle and then sat back.

Here we went for the throat.

The fans responded, reassured that the league leaders could handle the pressure after all.

West Ham 0-1 Arsenal

In top-level sport, it is fascinating how the margins between success and failure can be decided by the smallest details.

The final minutes at the London Stadium will be replayed for years in every montage celebrating this season.

That afternoon was the definition of being so close yet so far away.

The tension had already been unbearable for 83 minutes when Trossard broke the deadlock.

Then in stoppage time it seemed Callum Wilson had handed the destiny of the title back into Man City’s hands.

Then VAR had a conversation with the referee.

All the officials knew this decision could, without exaggeration, alter Arsenal history.

Goal not given.

Which game do you think truly won Arsenal the Premier League title, Gooners?

Dan Smith

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, don’t hesitate to get in touch with us through this link…