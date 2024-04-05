10 Gunners on international duty tonight, in Matchday 1 of Women’s Euro 2025 qualifiers

Today, Friday 5th April, is Matchday 1 of the UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 qualifiers. There are 10 Arsenal Women competing today, representing their national teams. Full fixture details below:

Italy v Netherlands Victoria Pelova

UEFA European Championship Qualifiers | Cosenza, Italy | 5.15pm (BST)

Austria (Manuela Zinsberger, Laura Wienroither) v Germany

UEFA European Championship Qualifiers | Linz, Austria | 7.30pm(BST)

Belgium v Spain (Laia Codina)

UEFA European Championship Qualifiers | Heverlee, Belgium | 7.45pm (BST)

England (Beth Mead, Alessia Russo, Leah Williamson, Lotte Wubben-Moy) v Sweden (Stina Blackstenius)

UEFA European Championship Qualifiers | London, UK | 8pm (BST). This match is taking place at Wembley Stadium, and will be shown live on ITV.

France v Ireland (Katie McCabe)

UEFA European Championship Qualifiers | Metz, France | 8.10pm (BST). This match will be shown live on Ireland’s RTE 2.

Meanwhile, Cloe Lacasse & Sabrina D’Angelo (Canada) and Emily Fox (USWNT) have headed back stateside to take part in the SheBelieves Cup, with USA, Canada, Brazil and Japan all competing.

Arsenal Women’s 3 Matildas, Steph Catley, Kyra Cooney-Cross & Caitlin Foord, will also be in action in the States, as Australia take on Mexico in a friendly (10th April).

Some of our Gunners are unfortunately missing international duty, as follows:

Netherlands – Vivianne Miedema is still recovering from knee operation

Sweden – Lina Hurtig (back) & Amanda Ilestedt (pregnant)

Norway – Frida Maanum remains in London undergoing further tests, after her collapse at Arsenal’s Conti Cup win over Chelsea last Sunday.

We wish all of our Gunners the best of luck on international duty this evening!

Is anyone heading to Wembley tonight?

Michelle M

