10 Key Facts About Slavia Prague Ahead of Arsenal’s Champions League Clash

Of all the potential away trips, travelling Gooners will not mind visiting Prague.

They will have liked that the fixtures placed our game for Tuesday, meaning some fans could turn it into a long weekend away.

Here are 10 things to know about Slavia Prague:

Head-to-head record

Tuesday will be the fifth time the two clubs have faced each other in competitive action.

Our hosts have yet to record a win against us, the best they have managed is holding us twice.

Once against Arsène Wenger in Prague, then in London against Mikel Arteta.

Records against English teams

In their fifteen fixtures against English opposition in UEFA competition, Slavia Prague can only boast two wins, both in the UEFA Cup or Europa League.

They beat Leeds in 2000 but lost the second leg, meaning their only win on English soil was against Leicester City in 2021.

Biggest ever win

Arsenal have never beaten a side in Europe by a bigger margin than when Slavia Prague first visited the Emirates.

The 7-0 victory in 2007 remains a European club record.

That makes it even more surprising that two weeks later we only managed a 0-0 draw in the Czech Republic.

Last time we faced

In Mikel Arteta’s first full season as manager, Slavia Prague did manage a 1-1 draw in North London thanks to a stoppage-time goal.

The Gunners responded in the second leg with a 4-0 victory.

Due to COVID, though, it is worth stressing that both games were played behind closed doors.

Recent European record

While the second-most successful club from their country, they have struggled to translate that onto the European stage.

Not including qualifying rounds, the Czech champions have not won in the Champions League since 2019.

That is why two draws from their three fixtures so far are credible because at least they are being competitive.

Used to winning

They won their title with 90 points last season, sixteen points more than the runners-up.

After fourteen games this campaign, they are top again and yet to lose domestically.

You have to go back to November 2023 for the last time they lost at home in the Czech First League.

So although they do not regularly face a team of Arsenal’s quality, this is a squad used to not losing.

Consecutive clean sheets

A lot has been said about how many records the Gunners are breaking for consecutive clean sheets, but it has now been five games since Slavia Prague last conceded.

So two teams will kick off on Tuesday who are both used to not letting goals in.

Best European run

Slavia Prague’s best-ever run in Europe came in 1996 when they made it all the way to the last four of the UEFA Cup, having begun in the qualifying rounds.

Bordeaux won 1-0 in both legs.

Czech Republic in Europe

The Czech Republic is yet to have any representative reach a major UEFA final.

The closest any club from that country came was in 1992, when Sparta Prague flew the flag all the way to the Champions League semi-final.

Players you might know

English fans might recognise several big names who started their careers in the Czech Republic before moving around Europe to play in more competitive leagues.

The country enjoyed something of a golden era in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Vladimír Šmicer scored and won a Champions League final with Liverpool, Patrik Berger also shone at Anfield, Karel Poborský played for Manchester United, while West Ham fans will know Vladimír Coufal and Tomáš Souček.

How do you think the Gunners will fair on Tuesday night?

Dan Smith

