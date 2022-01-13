10-man Arsenal refuse to lie down to hold on against Liverpool

Arsenal will come away full of pride after refusing to be beaten at Anfield in their opening leg of the EFL Cup semi-final with Liverpool, and may even be confident of reaching the final now.
The Reds were immediately on the front foot in the match, pressing high and piling pressure on, and while our defence may have seemed a little desperate at times, the goalkeeper wasn’t forced into any saves.
We tried to get a foothold in the game after the initial onslaught, and was enjoying our own spell in position, and our best chance of the opening half came from our own pressing, dispossessing their midfielder in their own half before Alexandre Lacazette attempted to catch the goalkeeper off-guard, but his effort curled just wide of near post.
Our attempt at giving them a taste of their own medicine backfired however, Kieran Tierney pressed too high up the field, before Gabriel was also caught pressing up into the opposition half off the ball, and after two quick movements in possession, it left Granit Xhaka chasing down Robertson’s ball over the top before a late and wreckless challenge on Jota just outside the box saw him see red just inside the opening 30 minutes.
Eddie Nketiah was swiftly replaced by Rob Holding as we opted for the defensive approach to keep ourselves in the two-legged tie, and we made it to the break level.
I have to admit, while I was pleased to have made it through to the half-time whistle level, I could see envisage a 3-0 scoreline come the end of the 90, and was ecstatic to see that it wasn’t the case.
In fact, after the break we didn’t just not lose, but we were the better side for the first 20 minutes after the interval, and could well have taken the lead had Bukayo Saka not been chased down by Allison in the box.
We did have to endure a torrid time in the final 20 minutes however as their one-man advantage finally seemed to take it’s toll on our energy levels, but our focus was immense, and this team deserves a whole raft of credit for their dogged display this evening, and that performance could well make us favourites to reach the final now.
We have been a different animal at the Emirates this term, and I certainly wouldn’t be backing against us next week.
One worry would be that Bukayo Saka had to be replaced, giving us further worries in that area of the team, but fingers crossed he will prove to be fine by the weekend and for the next leg with Liverpool also.
Who was your man of the match this evening?
Patrick
4 CommentsAdd a Comment
Arsenal for me were the better team over 90mins simply because they had the better chances. Liverpool only had one clear cut chance. Liverpool only pressured but were predictable. I see Mr Liability is back at it again. The annoying thing is people will still have the audacity to defend him. I actually predicted us to win this match and feel we would’ve done so if not for the red card. This is a great performance and actually shows that mentally we have massively improved. We would’ve been thrashed some months or even seasons back in this same situation. Arteta deserves a lot of credit to for his subs and mentality. The boys did well and deserved the result which feels like a win.
I am totally not surprised. I predicted we would not lose tonight. I’m right again. Nothing special about our performance just the usual.. No different from the performance at Forest but Forest were better than Liverpool that was the difference. I said Liverpool without Mane and Salah looked toothless and so it proved. So many people just gave up when the red came. Oh ye of little faith. Where are the critics now? They will all be fans now:) Flip flops. Told you the FA Cup would quickly be just a memory. Well Spurs should be worried. But will we look for a postponement with our injuries? Well done Gunners. This ones on Arteta. Great effort by the gaffer. Trust the process.
Liverpool will be hit with a ton of false positives for next week and will ask for postponement until Mane, Keita and Salah are back 😜 great result, proud of the team today except the man who mustn’t be named. Ben White was on 🔥
Martinelli MOTM by far for me….guy ran himself into the ground for the team and lost count how many times he knicked the ball off of the Liverpool players.