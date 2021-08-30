10 of Arsenal players involved against Man City joined under Wenger, maybe Arteta isn’t the problem

Arsene Wenger left Arsenal after 22 years at the helm as their manager in 2018.

The club has had two managers since he left who have been trying to rebuild the team, yet his footprints are still all over the squad.

After Unai Emery failed to get the club back up to speed, he was fired and replaced with Mikel Arteta after 18 months.

The Spaniard has been at the helm since the end of 2019 and has overseen the signing of a good number of players.

However, there is still not much progress to see at the club.

They have made a terrible start to this campaign with three losses and no goals scored from their opening three league games of the season.

Their latest mauling came at the hands of Manchester City who beat them 5-0 at the Etihad.

Arteta has been blamed for the team’s poor performances, especially after the club has backed him in this transfer market, but Sun Sports reveals that ten of the fourteen players who faced City joined the club under Wenger.

The shocking revelation shows that only Bernd Leno, Kieran Tierney, Cedric Soares and Martin Odegaard joined the club after Wenger left.

This shows that although Arteta has signed players, this bad start to the season has largely been down to him playing the players who underachieved under Wenger and Emery.