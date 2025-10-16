10 of the Best Gunners Who Played in the Premier League but Flopped as Managers

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 01: Match referee Anthony Taylor shows a red card to Emerson Royal of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Emirates Stadium on October 01, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Played once for Arsenal in the Premier League so makes the list. The keeper spent most of his career lower down the football pyramid, ending up as player-coach at Kettering Town.

His claim to fame was being named Man of the Match in a televised FA Cup tie with Leeds despite conceding five goals. Won eight of his 37 games in charge in the Southern League.

Igors Stepanovs (Latvia U17, U18 and FK Auda)

One of the worst ever players to get a Premier League medal. For years he worked with the Latvia youth sides, both the under-17s and under-18s. His only club job was with FK Auda, where he won just one game.

Nicolas Anelka (Mumbai City)

While it’s easy to assume that making Anelka a player-manager in 2015 was a marketing ploy by Mumbai City, the club were genuinely impressed by him from his playing days.

The player-manager policy is common in India, and the Indian Super League has seen few players of Anelka’s calibre, so it was understandable they thought he could influence both on and off the pitch.

Like many in that position, he struggled working with peers not as talented as himself or with former teammates.

Paul Merson (Walsall)

The 57-year-old has called Walsall his biggest regret, such a bad experience it put him off pursuing his lifelong ambition to be a manager. It most likely coincided with his struggles off the pitch.

He was so good when Portsmouth got promoted that Harry Redknapp wanted to take him to the Premier League, but Merson doubted his fitness could cope at that level again.

In reality, Merson was battling gambling and alcohol addiction, vices he’s since spoken about candidly. With those demons affecting his marriage, it was impossible to give his best as player-manager at Walsall.

He has since admitted that due to his lifestyle he remained one of the boys in the dressing room and failed to set professional boundaries.

Kolo Touré (Wigan)

Having won titles at Arsenal and Manchester City, it’s no surprise the Invincible favoured free-flowing football with an emphasis on possession.

The Ivorian admits he tried to change too much too soon at Wigan, evident in the Latics failing to win any of his nine games in charge. Ever the optimist, the 44-year-old hasn’t been put off management and remains hungry to return.

Back at the Etihad, there are worse coaching staffs to be part of than Pep Guardiola’s.

Tony Adams (Portsmouth, Gabala, Granada)

The 59-year-old knew the only reason Portsmouth offered him a manager’s job with zero experience was because of their financial problems off the pitch. Yet how could a proven winner like our former captain not back himself?

After earning just ten points in 16 games, perhaps he assumed other owners would sympathise with Pompey’s circumstances. They didn’t.

He later took charge of Granada in La Liga, again doing a favour for a friend who owned the club. The Spaniards were relegated, losing all seven games under Adams.

Over the years, Adams has made comments suggesting he remains hurt Arsenal never invited him to complete his coaching apprenticeship back in North London. Arsène Wenger’s policy at the time was to avoid bringing ex-players onto his staff to prevent distractions – a decision Adams believes came from fear of being questioned.

Steve Morrow (FC Dallas)

Tricky to judge because the 55-year-old showed managerial qualities in America that helped him excel in other football roles.

He won 15 of 44 games as FC Dallas boss before returning to Arsenal to help develop our youth setup.

He played a key role in bringing through the likes of Smith Rowe, Nketiah, Saka, Maitland-Niles, Nelson, and Willock.

Morrow later worked for the FA and now serves as a FIFA Talent ID specialist.

Paul Dickov (Oldham and Doncaster)

It’s been a decade since the 52-year-old last managed. He spent three years in League One with Oldham, earning a reputation for giving youth a chance – highlighted by a famous FA Cup win over Liverpool.

At Doncaster, he spent two seasons and suffered relegation from the Championship. Dickov now works for Manchester City’s in-house media channel.

David Platt (Sampdoria, Nottingham Forest, England U21)

The 59-year-old landed two jobs after retirement largely due to his name and leadership qualities. Sampdoria liked the romance of appointing him but underestimated the backlash over his lack of qualifications.

He was sacked after just 50 days, before sanctions hit the club. At Nottingham Forest, supporters still blame him for the financial mess caused by heavy spending on foreign players who struggled with the physicality of English football.

While Platt was ahead of his time in technology and data analysis, his man-management style was often labelled arrogant.

He was better suited to working as Mancini’s assistant at Manchester City, where he could thrive among elite players.

Nelson Vivas (Quilmes, Estudiantes)

In his first season as a manager, he was named Argentine Manager of the Year and later became assistant to Diego Simeone at Atlético Madrid, showing his strong tactical understanding.

However, he is best remembered for his temper. He left one job after slapping a fan and another after ripping off his shirt and kicking a bottle in a touchline outburst.

Temperament is crucial in management, but somehow his fiery personality works alongside Simeone.

Dan Smith

