Arsenal welcome Man United Women to SOLD OUT Emirates, as WSL Top 4 go h2h this weekend

Arsenal Women will welcome Manchester United to a SOLD OUT Emirates Stadium on Saturday 17th February, kick-off 12.30PM UK. For this Top 4 WSL clash Arsenal Women have, for the first time in their history, SOLD OUT the Emirates for a Barclays Women’s Super League fixture.

For the first time in our history… Emirates Stadium is SOLD OUT in the @BarclaysWSL 🥳 pic.twitter.com/ECpmMV8PD0 — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) February 15, 2024

Arsenal Women hold 4 of the top 5 WSL attendance records. With the Emirates, which has a capacity of just over 60,000, selling out for Saturday, Arsenal will hold the top 5 spots for the highest WSL attendances:

59,042 Arsenal v Chelsea, 10th December 2023 54,115 Arsenal v Liverpool, October 2023 47,367 Arsenal v Tottenham, September 2023 46,881 Arsenal v Chelsea, January 2023 44,259 Man City v Man United, December 2023

In May 2023 Arsenal Women welcomed 60,063 fans to the Emirates, in the Champions League semi-finals, which remains a record crowd for a women’s club game in England. On the back of the growth in attendance more fixtures at Emirates were announced for Arsenal Women, after a record-breaking 2022-23 season.

The highest attendance for a women’s football match in the UK remains the Women’s Euro 2022 final, when 87,192 fans crowded into Wembley Stadium, to see the Lionesses win Euro 2022.

“The next step is delivering this on a consistent basis – not just at Emirates Stadium but across the league,” Arsenal chief executive Vinai Venkatesham, told BBCSport.

“We must continue to nurture this audience and deliver sustainable growth for the whole women’s game.”

The top 4 WSL clubs – Arsenal, Manchester United, Chelsea & Man City – all go head to head this weekend in what could be a WSL table-changing weekend.

Friday 16th February

Chelsea v Manchester City (Kingsmeadow Stadium, 7.15pm) – Live on BBC2

Saturday 17th February

Arsenal v Manchester United (Emirates Stadium, 12.30pm) – Live on Sky Sports

This is a MUST WIN match for our Gunners, who currently sit 3rd on 28 points, if we are to keep the WSL title within our sights. Manchester United, 4th on 24 points, will be determined to climb the WSL table and secure a spot in next season’s Champions League.

This match has all the makings of spectacular event – are you going to the game?

COYGW!

Daisy Mae

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….