10 Compelling Reasons Arsenal Should Keep Folarin Balogun

Folarin Balogun’s future at Arsenal has been a subject of speculation, with several clubs expressing interest in acquiring the talented young striker. However, here are 10 compelling reasons why Arsenal should resist any temptation to sell Balogun.

Potential for Growth:

At just 20 years old, Balogun possesses immense potential for growth. His performances at the youth level and his impressive goal-scoring record at Stade Reims demonstrate his ability to thrive at a higher level. Arsenal should nurture and develop this talent within their own ranks.

🗣️| Former Arsenal and current Nice midfielder Aaron Ramsey on Folarin Balogun: “I’m not the Arsenal manager, but Balogun’s very good. We played against him a couple of times, and from what I saw there, he's a very exciting player to have in your team. “Arsenal have many great… pic.twitter.com/MKTozBvBk4 — Arsenal Buzz (@ArsenalBuzzCom) June 24, 2023

Natural Goal-Scoring Instinct:

Balogun’s natural goal-scoring instinct is a rare quality. His ability to find the back of the net consistently is a valuable asset that can greatly benefit Arsenal. With the right guidance and opportunities, he could become a prolific scorer for the club.

Versatility:

Balogun’s versatility adds depth to Arsenal’s attacking options. He can lead the line as a traditional striker or operate as a second striker or even on the wings. This flexibility allows Mikel Arteta to utilize him effectively in various tactical setups.

🚨 Folarin Balogun did not feature in the USA's match against Jamaica as he has left the USA camp so he can prepare for Arsenal's upcoming pre-season 🇺🇸 (@Football_LDN) pic.twitter.com/g6iTwI80XQ — Le African Gooner (@leafricangooner) June 25, 2023

Homegrown Talent:

As a product of the Gunners’ youth academy, the American represents the club’s commitment to developing homegrown talent. Retaining him sends a positive message about Arsenal’s belief in nurturing and promoting young players, strengthening their identity, and selling a project to the current crop of young players in youth set-up.

Long-Term Investment:

Rather than opting for short-term gains, keeping Balogun is a long-term investment. With proper support and guidance, he can become a cornerstone of Arsenal’s future success, both on and off the pitch.

🚨 Arsenal have set a £35M price tag for USMNT striker, Folarin Balogun, amid interest from premier league rivals after an impressive loan spell with Stade Reims, in France. 🗣️ London Rivals, Crystal Palace are said to be among the clubs interested in the player along with… pic.twitter.com/o685ye7dOy — afcsphere (@afcsphere) June 24, 2023

Financial Benefits:

Selling the academy graduate now might bring in a significant transfer fee, but the cost of finding a suitable replacement could outweigh the immediate financial gain. Investing in his development eliminates the need to spend heavily on acquiring a new striker.

Squad Depth:

In a demanding season, having a deep squad is crucial. Balogun’s presence provides additional competition and options in the attacking department. He can be a valuable substitute or even challenge for a starting role, driving healthy competition within the squad.

I’ve seen enough, sell Eddie Nketiah & keep Folarin Balogun. pic.twitter.com/1hhVaWdCZz — 𝐁𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐧 (@BallinKy_) June 19, 2023

Cultural Fit:

The 22yo’s association with the London side from a young age has allowed him to develop a deep understanding of the club’s values and culture. This familiarity can foster a stronger connection between the player, the fans, and the club, enhancing team spirit and unity.

Impact in Cup Competitions:

With Arsenal competing on multiple fronts next season, with one of them being the illustrious UCL, Balogun’s presence can make a significant impact in cup competitions. He has already proven himself in the domestic cup competitions and can be a valuable asset when rotating the squad or chasing crucial victories.

https://twitter.com/KyranLFC/status/1671206746071740444

Symbol of Hope:

Keeping Balogun can serve as a symbol of hope and ambition for Arsenal’s fans. Amidst challenging times, the belief in nurturing and retaining young talents sends a positive message about the club’s commitment to building for the future.

Conclusion:

Folarin Balogun’s potential, natural goal-scoring instinct, versatility, and status as a homegrown talent make him a valuable asset that Arsenal should definitely retain. Investing in his development not only strengthens the squad but also demonstrates the club’s commitment to nurturing young talents and building for the long term.

He is the true fabric of what Arsenal Football Club stand for. And when you have players of that status at home base, you never let them go.

Writer – Yash Bisht

