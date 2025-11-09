10 Revealing Insights From The Ox On Wenger, Klopp And Arsenal’s Mentality

After having his contract terminated by Besiktas, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has been a free agent since the summer. Having broken through so young, it might surprise some to learn that the Ox is only 32.

The former Gunner is the latest player to be invited back to Arsenal to use their world-class facilities while he looks for a new club. It is a classy offer from his former captain, Mikel Arteta.

Now back in the UK, he has started to appear on the YouTube circuit, most recently on The Ben Foster Podcast. The first time I listened to this show, here are ten things we learnt.

Next job has to be in the UK

I am sure his agent has been on the phone to potential employers, but this felt like his client advertising his own services, asking several times not to be discounted because of age or injury history. The midfielder stressed that he can still deliver at the highest level and revealed that he has already turned down offers in recent months.

Clearly isolated in Turkey, a father and fiancé was flying back to England every six weeks to spend time with his young family. He admitted that if it were just him, he would be open to moving elsewhere in Europe, but with his son now the priority, he has limited his search to Britain.

Injuries are a myth?

To be clear, it is not for me to question another person’s truth, and I am not qualified to discuss injuries or recovery. Yet the Ox sounds a lot like Jack Wilshere did when he came back to train at Arsenal. The Luton manager admitted it took him years to realise that while the mind was willing, the body was not.

I am not saying Chamberlain is in the same position, but you cannot help hearing the similarities. He believes clubs are unfairly put off because of a stigma that he is injury-prone. He defended his record, saying his most serious issues came from contact injuries rather than muscle problems.

He argues that the “injury-prone” tag came only because his setbacks happened when he was playing well. Of course, that is his story, but if it is all a myth, why is a player in his prime out of work after being paid millions by his previous club to terminate his deal? The interviewers never really pressed him on that point.

What was Turkey like?

Perhaps part of the reported £1.7 million severance package included an agreement not to criticise his time in Istanbul. Outside of noting that the Premier League is far more organised than the Turkish Super Lig, the Ox described his spell in Turkey as a “life experience” with great food and passionate fans.

However, as likeable as the podcast trio are, they never clarified why Besiktas left him out of their squads or preferred to pay him to leave. For most listeners, that would have been the part of his career they were least familiar with and most curious about.

Tough love

The Ox’s father, Mark Chamberlain, also played at the highest level, capped eight times by England. With a professional footballer as a parent, you might assume a son would follow advice closely.

Even though Mark worked as Southampton’s under-11 coach while his son was in the academy, there was no hint of nepotism. In fact, quite the opposite. When young Alex failed to pick up cones or show respect, his dad would step in.

The Ox recalled that his hardest year was when his father became his manager at age ten. During a youth match at Spurs’ training ground, his dad subbed him off after just five minutes for failing to track back, leaving him in tears on the bench. He admitted that kind of discipline shaped his mentality.

Arsenal’s mentality

The Ox called his time at Arsenal the best period of his career personally. He was part of a youthful dressing room under Arsène Wenger, a group of players encouraged to express themselves and play the sport they loved.

Over time, though, it became clear that talent alone was not enough. The squad lacked the leadership required to cross the line in major competitions. Having grown from a teenager into a man in North London, he noticed worrying changes in standards near the end of his time there.

As a 17-year-old, he had been anxious about what car to drive on his first day, shook hands with senior players, and deferred to them in the gym. Before leaving, he sensed that respect and humility were fading, and younger players were becoming overly protected and sensitive to criticism.

Leaders win you things

Many younger Gooners underestimate how hard it is to finish a title race. Talent takes you so far, but mentality wins trophies.

While fans often credit Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mané or Virgil van Dijk for Liverpool’s success, the Ox insisted that none of it happens without Jordan Henderson and James Milner. Not the most gifted technically, but they demanded standards on and off the pitch and called out anyone, even the stars, when those standards slipped.

It made him realise what Arsenal had been missing: quality players, but not enough leaders.

Arsenal’s leader was…

It may not be a coincidence that the one player he remembers consistently demanding standards was Thierry Henry. Though 34 and back only on a brief loan spell, Henry still shouted at teammates and held them accountable in training.

The Ox said it opened his eyes: if Henry demanded that level of excellence at the end of his career, imagine what it had been like when he was in his prime.

Mr Wenger – strengths and weaknesses

Like many, the Ox described Wenger as a father figure, someone whose advice carried immense weight. Once the manager believed in you, he protected you.

Arsenal under Wenger was the most enjoyable football he ever played, full of one-touch drills, intelligent movement, and creative problem-solving. Wenger was not one to shout or publicly confront players; his disappointment felt more like that of a parent than a boss.

Over time, the Ox admitted, some players may have taken advantage of that kindness and trust.

Jürgen Klopp – strengths and weaknesses

While Arsenal was his most enjoyable spell, the Ox said he played his best football at Liverpool. Klopp finally used him consistently in central midfield and taught him to value defensive work as much as attacking play.

The German celebrated tracking back and blocking crosses as much as scoring, which reshaped the Ox’s outlook. Yet he missed the personal connection he had with Wenger. The Frenchman gave players time to recover and regain confidence after injury, whereas Klopp was more demanding and less patient, often questioning why they could not immediately perform at previous levels.

Essentially, Klopp showed less empathy.

Arteta and BFG – early signs

Many who played with Mikel Arteta saw the leadership potential that later carried him into management. Arsenal perhaps downplayed just how strong his off-pitch influence already was.

The Ox revealed one of the biggest insights of the podcast: Wenger did almost no detailed opposition analysis. The manager’s philosophy was to focus purely on Arsenal’s game rather than studying opponents in depth.

It was Arteta and Per Mertesacker who pushed for video analysis sessions to be introduced. Considering the roles both now hold at the club, it seems no coincidence they were the first to demand that level of preparation.

