10 things we learned about Patrick Vieira in his interview with Gary Neville: “I hated you”

So, I always take it upon myself to recommend any podcasts to readers. As pointed out by Ian Wright it was refreshing to see the latest guest on ‘Stick to Football’ be someone not associated to Man United. Strasbourg boss Patrick Vieira joined the Overlap series.

Here are 10 things we learnt when the Arsenal legend sat down with Mr Gary Neville and friends.

Pick The Right People Not the Right Club

What’s a common theme throughout is that it’s clear Viera has been hurt by previous employers. While he doesn’t directly challenge Steve Parish it’s clear that one of those places of work is Crystal Palace.

The 47 year old’s principles is; it’s easy for someone to believe in you when things are going well, but they should have that leadership when things are going against you.

Feeling that offers to return home to France and work in the Premiership were too good to turn down he perhaps naively believed in the interviews that those hiring wouldn’t lose trust at the first sign of adversity.

One of the first questions he asked Strasbourg when they made him a job offer was how those in power would react to the harder times?

Whether this ethos to work is slightly naive is a debatable ……..

Mr Wenger’s Principles

Most of us are not rich enough where we are in a position to weigh up our bosses personality. The majority have to accept an offer no matter the character of those paying our wages. Yet it’s not a shock that the Frenchman would have such an emphasis in trusting those you work with, when you consider he first met Arsene Wenger when he was teenager.

Eventually a double act for 9 years, he identifies Mr Wenger’s biggest quality as the belief he would put into people, especially youngsters. Once you had that faith it was hard to shake, almost unwavering unless you did something seriously wrong.

No matter what the media or fans would be saying, even if it were the easy solution to give up on a talent, that support was unwavering.

That’s clearly the kind of manager our ex-captain wants to be, and while he feels that can be created on the pitch, he’s yet to find that type of character off it.

Wenger Over Pep!

What was refreshing about this interview was you never felt the guest was saying what he thought others would want him to say.

Man City at one point had the midfielder as part of their set up, looking after their youth teams and American franchise, the plan was to develop him into their next manager.

So clearly someone at the Etihad once saw potential in the player to transition into a quality coach. After a few years Viera got tired of waiting, with the chance to learn at Nice too good to turn down. Yet asked if Pep Guardiola influenced his coaching, the answer might not go down well on the blue half of Manchester.

Vieira was quick to stress that Pep has always had the ingredients to work with reminding us of all that no matter how many great ideas a manager has, if he hasn’t got the players, it’s irrelevant.

‘Impressed by the Unprofessionalism’ (This isn’t a typo!)

So, you know how some Gooners act that Mikel Arteta is the only man to ever walk into a new job with issues to fix? it’s a myth. Vieira had a first eye account of the mess Mr Wenger inherited when both moved to England.

The 20-year-old had been in Italy where he was used to his peers arriving to training in suits, eating healthy after practise and taking a nap before going home.

In North London he walked into a drinking culture, a dressing room with poor time keeping, ageing players nursing aches and pains unaware of how to look after their bodies.

He explains times the French Connection agreeing to meet their teammates for some dinner, but by the time he arrived in the evening for a meal most of the English lads were ready to go home to bed because they had been eating and drinking all day.

Mr Wenger took that mindset and made the Gunners Champions in his first full season!

‘I didn’t Understand How Nigel and Lee Managed to Play at That Level’?

Another myth that some Gooners spout is that Mr Wenger couldn’t spot or develop a defender and was simply fortunate to inherit the famous back 4 he did. A 20-year Viera is well qualified to tell you just how much Mr Wenger prolonged their careers.

Tony Adam’s vices are well documented but in training the youngster watched our ageing full backs carry so many back/knees/ankle issues on such a regular basis that, combined with their lifestyles, he simply couldn’t comprehend how they would be able to play at the weekend. He estimates that how great they were on a match day, only 20 percent of that would you had seen in practise.

Mr Wenger would introduce the dressing room to dietary and stretching methods that led to the most successful period in our history.

In his first preseason the manager would be questioned by the same talent when he put less emphasis on work with the ball, and gave more time to rest and recover. He insisted later in the year the squad would feel so much fresher …. They won the Double in his first full season!

Vieira Vs Keane

Some pundits try to tell you Man City and Liverpool had a rivalry. In reality Klopp won one title while Pep lifted 6. Older fans will remember how intense Arsenal Vs Man United used to be.

Starting off as competitive, it got to the point where both managers and set of players truly didn’t like each other. Even now respectful, you sense the club’s two former skippers to this day believe they were the superior midfielder. Yet the two stress they never had the disdain for each other that they had for others they faced.

Both loved the battle and increasingly realised it was crucial in deciding who’s team won that day. Yet both admired the other for their ‘honesty’.

Both believed they were the best and were willing to kick the lump out of each other. The difference being they would look each other in the eye, wouldn’t hide the fact and would shake hands afterwards (well not always). Both respected that, more than those who were cowardly and sneaky and would kick you from behind.

Vieira vs Neville

Being regular pundits, we have often heard the events of the night of February the 1st 2005 from Gary Neville and Roy Keane’s point of view.

Neville always maintained he didn’t understand why Vieira suddenly shouted at him as they were walking back into the dressing rooms after the pre match warm up, assuming there was confusion over a charity training top?

As his captain, Roy Keane took it upon himself in the Highbury tunnel to defend his right back, confronting our skipper.

Incredibly it’s taken nearly two decades for Vieira to tell the host the simple truth ….’I hated you’.

In what was controversial at the time, many felt that in recent fixtures Man United were getting increasingly physical towards Arsenal. While Darren Fletcher and Gary’s brother were equally guilty, Vieira identified the older Neville as the main culprit feeling ‘you had crossed the line’. Viera identified the treatment of Pires, saying his countryman was ‘too nice’ to speak up.

Still maintaining United would intimidate officials so the Gunners had little protection, Vieira felt it was his duty to stand up to the defender and let him know it would no longer be tolerated.

Neville Admits United Went Too Far?

Ironically in a separate conversation Gary Neville and Roy Keane admit that United maybe took it too far in how physical they became towards the Gunners.

Keane actually feels Gary’s baby brother was the worse culprit, with Ian Wright pointing out how they kicked the late Antonio Reyes.

All round the table stressed that Mr Wenger and Sir Alex were not the type to order their teams to hurt the opposition.

Yet both of the Man United pundits noticed that Arsenal was the only domestic fixture where their boss would add an extra midfielder. Both recognise it as sign of respect to their opponents, an acknowledgement they could no longer compete at free flowing football and had to find another way to beat us.

All involved in this interview admit United would never get away with these tactics in 2024.

The New Vieira?

When asked if any Gunner since his departure has reminded him of himself Viera was dismissive. Which makes sense, he’s one of our greatest ever players and Arsenal haven’t won the title since he was sold.

He did eventually name Abou Diaby, feeling that the midfielder had more natural skills to become a better player than even himself.

He’s not the first or last person within in the sport to predict how great Diaby would have been had he not broke his leg in 2006, an injury he never truly recovered from. He would suffer lengthy knee and ankle issues for the rest of his career, forcing him to retire at the age of 32.

Dream Job?

Where a Thierry Henry has always been vocal about dreaming of returning to the Emirates one day as manager, our former captain was less romantic when asked the question.

That might confirm the rumours that he was always offended by the interviewing process when Arsenal were looking for Unai Emery’s replacement.

Vieira says his main goal is to manage a side in the Champions League, but ideally one that that he used to represent. He listed Man City, Inter Milan as well as the Gunners.

Dan

Do you want to read our whole collection of history articles? Check out our Just Arsenal History section

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…