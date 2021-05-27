10 things we learnt from Patrick Vieira’s podcast on Arsenal and the upcoming Euros

10 Things We Learnt from Vieira’s Podcast by Dan Smith

Thierry Henry and Dennis Bergkamp have already confirmed that their roles in Daniel Ek’s bid to buy Arsenal is very much genuine. Well this week Patrick Vieira became the final member of the trifecta to speak publicly about the takeover bid.

Our former captain will be part of ITV’s punditry team for Euro 2020 so as part of the broadcasters build up he took part in their Podcast.

Here are 10 things we learnt ….

10- Daniel Ek will not Go Away

All three of our legends have now said the same thing regarding the Founder of Spotify. Whatever he said to the Invincibles, he has clearly won them over and convinced them that his passion for the Gunners is real.

The trio have acknowledged that there is nothing anyone can do if the Kroenke Family don’t want to sell, yet with assertion in his voice, Vieira says the Swede ‘isn’t going anywhere.’

If there’s three men Mr. Ek would want to win over to garner the trust of gooners it would be three of the greatest to ever wear the red and white shirt.

9- Arsenal Are At A Critical point

Vieira clearly doesn’t want the Kroenke Family to sell purely for his own business interests, he’s genuinely hurt by what his ex-club has become.

Even if it were not to Mr. Ek, Viera feels our owner selling up is in the best interest for a side he gave 9 years of his life too.

Echoing Henry’s and Bergkamp’s reference to Arsenal losing their DNA, the Frenchmen, ‘doesn’t recognize’ us anymore.

It’s funny, the likes of myself can be accused of having an agenda. I don’t think you can say the same about ex professionals who clearly know how to win.

None of them are talking about points totals since Xmas.

They notice the club have serious problems.

Only when you admit there is an issue can you find a solution.

8- Needs A Bridge

Vieira stresses that Stan Kroenke needs to do more than just spend money to win over gooners (although that would help). The former midfielder feels the owner needs to connect more frequently with the fanbase and even the players.

From his own experience, the 44 year-old reflects that David Dein ensured there were staff you would constantly see around training and the stadium who asked how you were.

7 – A Good Life Lesson

I have been trying to say for years about how some gooners deserve what has happened given how they treated Arsene Wenger. When I say it, I’m a fan boy with an agenda.

So maybe those will listen to a man with zero reason to have a motive. When asked ‘do some deserve what’s happened?‘, Vieira’ s opinion is ‘it’s a great life lesson.’

Not just from supporters but from the club itself, Vieira felt his ex-boss deserved better.

6- Football is in Danger Of Losing It’s Heart

When discussing his rivalry with Roy Keane, his favorite opponent, Vieira fears that modern day players lack the heart and toughness to have the intensity that Man United vs Arsenal clashes used to have.

With more emphasis on technique, VAR breaking down every last detail, etc., Vieira fears the days where a youngster walks into a dressing room of with the likes of Tony Adams, Lee Dixon, Martin Keown, etc, are over.

5- All Doors Are Open

Linked with the Bournemouth job earlier in the year and currently the vacancy at Crystal Palace, nothing was ruled out. In fact Vieira confirms his ambition is to one day manage in England.

Would that impact his part in Daniel Ek’s consortium to buy Arsenal?

4- Foden

Vieira was aware of Phil Foden from his days as Man City’s under 23 boss.

Even then he explains how protective City were of the youngster, not wanting to exploit him too much too soon.

With his club and country now benefiting from protecting the then teenager, maybe it’s a suggestion not to overplay the likes of Saka and Smith Rowe?

3- England’s chances

Vieira predicts the Three Lions will reach the semi-Finals of Euro 2020.

What stood out to him when viewing Southgate’s squad is the lack of caps and the average age among the 33. He feels we lack the experience to get over the line.

He recalls when playing in London the buzz around the country before a major tournament. He feels the pressure in the UK can grow to such a height it makes it hard for England’s players.

2- Contenders?

He refuses to write off Germany due to their tournament experience.

He was impressed by Italy during the qualification period.

And he thinks Spain are in transition and ‘you never know’ about Holland.

1- Winners?

It is not surprisingly he’s picked his own country, France, to win Euro 2020.

To be fair they are the World Champions who have just recalled Benzema after 6 years away.

Their squad depth is so huge that Laporte has taken Spanish citizenship because Deschamps wasn’t starting him.

The current French squad are trying to match what Vieira’s class did in 1998-2000, the World Champions become European Champions.

Dan Smith