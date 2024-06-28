10 very interesting things we learned about Arsenal from watching Theo Walcott’s interview

The ex-Arsenal star Theo Walcott is over in Germany as part of BBC’s third week of Euro 20024 coverage, and Simon Jordan took the opportunity to invite the former Gunner onto his podcast.

Whether the host had too much sun, hadn’t slept or was just having a bad day, he seemed determined to point out how he felt the player was overrated, lacked ambition by not leaving Arsenal sooner, questioned should he be counting one of his 3 FA Cup medals and ponders more than once should the 35-year-old look back on his career with regret?

Too educated to bite, Theo calmly reminded the interviewer the odds of a child making it as a professional. The even smaller probability of doing so at the highest level. Then the percentage of representing your country. All while reminding Mr Jordan that a lot of pros don’t play in the Champions League and would bite your hand off for one medal.

Here are 10 things we learnt from Theo Walcott on ‘Up Front’……….

Tea Gate

The funniest story is a 15-year-old Walcott travelling back on a coach with Southampton’s squad.

During the journey Dennis Wise ordered the teenager to make everyone a cup of tea.

When Walcott said no to the veteran (who would go on be his boss) this was seen as a sign of disrespect. In reality the youngster didn’t want his peers to know the truth …. he had never made a Cup of tea in his life.

His youthful brain at the time generally thought putting the kettle on entailed putting tea bags in a kettle. I wish he did.

Dennis Wise vs Theo Walcott!

At best Dennis Wise is described as a character. At his worst he’s been labelled a bully by some who have worked with him. At 39, Wise would have come from a generation where the youth players did any jobs senior pros asked.

With his influence growing at Saint Mary to the point he would become their interim boss, Wise encouraged Theo’s parents to be called. Walcott senior was informed of his son’s poor attitude with the tea example brought up.

To which Southampton were asked were they paying his boy to make hot drinks or for his ability on the pitch?

Not yet old enough to sign a professional contract, management were ordered by the owners to try and not upset their biggest asset at the time.

So, when in training, a ball accidently smashed a window, storming out came caretaker manager Dennis Wise ready to tell someone off. That was till he realised the culprit was the teenager he had been told to give a free pass to.

Cleaning Boots for The Person He Replaced!

What’s even more humorous about the tea/broken window story is that Theo tells it at the same time Simon Jordan is complaining how the PFA prevented him from getting Crystal Palace’s academy to clean the gym.

You can tell the ex-owner is frustrated that on one hand his guest is agreeing that it’s good for a youngsters development to have hard graft, but then contradicts himself by essentially giving an example where he defied a direct request.

Walcott is smart enough to know what he’s doing ….

He then points out that even when starting for Southampton in the Championship he didn’t neglect his duties.

Since 15 he had been cleaning Kenwyne Jones’ boots and refused to stop even though he had essentially taken the striker’s spot in the first 11.

Wouldn’t happen today?

Meeting His Idol

Simon Jordan clearly isn’t impressed with how soon the 15-year-old agents was advertising the ‘wonder kid’ to potential suitors. It comes across throughout this episode that the host doesn’t agree with choices Theo has made.

He queries why a teenager would swap first team football for sitting on a bench elsewhere?

Walcott responds with how many kids would turn down the chance to work with their idol and then eventually wear his shirt number.

That idol being a certain Thierry Henry.

Mr Jordan is desperate to hear that the attacker would have been intimidated by the iconic 14 jersey and seems to see it as a negative reflection on someone’s character if they were held back by that type of superstition.

Poster Boy?

This is what Simon Jordan asked and he didn’t mean it in a complimentary way. Theo Walcott was in North London from Highbury – Emirates, leaving in the same season Mr Wenger did.

Theo is told in this interview (more than once) this period was a failure.

Our Gunner doesn’t bite and in a great sign of becoming the pundit he wants to become, gives an honest portrayal of those 12 years. More transparent then other ex-players.

Confirming what we all knew, paying off the debt for building a new stadium restricted the club.

He says the message from ‘the top’ was that top 4 was a trophy, with it made clear how crucial Champions League revenue was at the time.

He admits that the squad (including himself) became too comfortable.

Ozil the face of Arsenal’s Decline?

This isn’t me saying this. Simon Jordan chose to bring the German up. He’s not the first (or last) to paint Ozil as the embodiment of the culture that had set in at the Emirates in Mr Wenger’s Final years.

Again, Theo is more open than some might be regarding an ex-teammate.

While reminding listeners and viewers that the midfielder added 4 FA Cups to his CV (we haven’t won anything since) there were times even in training where Ozil would come across as ‘not interested’ or ‘something in his head’.

Walcott simply thinks there are flair players who on their day will win you a game but, on another day, won’t fancy the physical nature of the Premiership.

Theo feels that’s where Mr Wenger should have been brave enough to not pick Ozil for certain games. A sign in his opinion that his manager was falling out of love with the job.

Arteta locks team in Room

Many who have worked with Arteta the player say there were always signs he would be a future manager.

Theo explains that his captain was always having quiet words with Mr Wenger.

He tells a story that one day while their boss was waiting for them on the training pitch, Arteta locked the training room door and made a speech to the squad.

Our skipper had been made aware the importance of Arsenal being in the Champions League and this was the first season under Mr Wenger where it looked like the Gunners would fail to finish in the top 4.

The Spaniard reminded his peers the history, culture and standards of the club. He then encouraged a ‘quiet dressing room’ that they were in a safe space and that it was time to speak up.

Walcott recalls that he suddenly heard voices for the first time.

Arsenal went on to finish top 4 that campaign

Won’t Beat Pep Guardiola!

It’s clear through the hour talking that Theo rates Arteta but equally he’s not compelled to say what Gooners want to hear.

He believes his ex-captain will become a great manager but only after Pep Guardiola leaves England.

That’s more of an acknowledgement of the Man City’s boss brilliance rather than a reflection on the current Arsenal coach.

Once Pep leaves the Etihad only then can Theo see us being Champions again

Retired At 34!

While injury prone in his career, retirement wasn’t based on the players fitness. Walcott maintains that if he wanted to, he’s still able now to play at the highest level.

He simply fell out of love with the sport.

Mentally he never got over a serious knee injury in 2014. While he still had his pace afterwards, he would constantly play in fear of the problem happening again.

He feels that injury ended his hopes of ever being Arsenal’s first choice striker down the middle.

While he stresses, he loved playing at Goodison Park and Saint Mary’s he says he didn’t have the passion, missing European nights, title races and Cup Finals. Moments that will live forever.

He predicts an increase in talent retiring in their early thirties

World Cup 2010

He’s already admitted it was a mistake for Sven Goran Eriksson to select him for the 2006 World Cup, but this is the first time he’s opened up on how the experience in Germany mentally impacted him and shaped his career.

It’s still not clear why a 17-year-old yet to kick a ball for Arsenal was called up only to not feature?

Years before there was awareness on discussing mental health, if anyone knew how scared the teenager was when he got called up, they may have reconsidered.

Finding out when the public did on Sky Sports (that’s incredible) he turned off the TV out of fear not wanting to deal with the scrutiny.

Aware his peers knew he was out of his depth Sol Campbell and Ashley Cole essentially baby sat him. Yet in a sad reflection on England and Arsenal the 17-year-old had zero media training to cope.

That would never happen in 2024.

Decades later he says he has video footage of a diary of his time around the hotel, etc.

He plans to one day release the content as a fascinating guide to how a teenager’s self-esteem regressed inside three weeks.

He says it’s heartbreaking to watch

Watch Theo Walcott in ‘Up Front’ On YouTube

