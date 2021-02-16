10 years ago today – Video of Jack Wilshere and Arsenal destroying Barcelona

It was an unforgettable night for Arsenal fans as the Gunners as the mighty unbeatable Barcelona came to the Emirates in the European Cup.

David Villa gave the visitors the lead after 26 minutes, but Arsenal never gave up with Jack Wilshere showing his grit and determination at his very best. With fifteen minutes to go, we were still a goal down, but then the Real Van Persie gave us the equaliser, and with the clock ticking down our substitute Andrey Arshavin gave us a well-deserved winner.

Here was our team on that famous night…

Arsenal

53 Szczesny

06 Koscielny

20 Djourou

22 Clichy

27 Eboue

04 Fabregas

08 Nasriyellow card

14 Walcott (Bendtner 77)

17 A Song (Arshavin 68)

19 Wilshere

10 Van Persie

Substitutes

01 Almunia, 18 Squillaci, 28 Gibbs, 07 Rosicky, 15 Denilson, 23 Arshavin, 52 Bendtner

Let’s start of here with the normal highlights…

And here is video of Jack Wilshere’s performance that night….

It’s been 10 years since Jack Wilshere bossed a prime Barcelona team at the age of just 19. pic.twitter.com/xpjTynPNUh — Throwback Arsenal (@ThrowbackAFC) February 16, 2021

So, that was ten years ago today.

Shall we forget about our current troubles and let’s reminisce about where we were on that famous night shall we?

Admin Pat