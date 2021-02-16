Arsenal game review Arsenal News

10 years ago today – Video of Jack Wilshere and Arsenal destroying Barcelona

It was an unforgettable night for Arsenal fans as the Gunners as the mighty unbeatable Barcelona came to the Emirates in the European Cup.

David Villa gave the visitors the lead after 26 minutes, but Arsenal never gave up with Jack Wilshere showing his grit and determination at his very best. With fifteen minutes to go, we were still a goal down, but then the Real Van Persie gave us the equaliser, and with the clock ticking down our substitute Andrey Arshavin gave us a well-deserved winner.

Here was our team on that famous night…

Arsenal
53 Szczesny
06 Koscielny
20 Djourou
22 Clichy
27 Eboue
04 Fabregas
08 Nasriyellow card
14 Walcott (Bendtner 77)
17 A Song (Arshavin 68)
19 Wilshere
10 Van Persie

Substitutes
01 Almunia, 18 Squillaci, 28 Gibbs, 07 Rosicky, 15 Denilson, 23 Arshavin, 52 Bendtner

Let’s start of here with the normal highlights…

And here is video of Jack Wilshere’s performance that night….

So, that was ten years ago today.

Shall we forget about our current troubles and let’s reminisce about where we were on that famous night shall we?

Admin Pat

  1. jon fox says:
    February 16, 2021 at 4:23 pm

    I was in the stadium and, like all other fans, thought it a great perf. But ultimately it never led to a CL title, as I for one never thought it would, at the time.

    Just a one off flash in the pan and probably JACKOS BEST GAME IN OUR SHIRT. But just another false dawn though.

    Reply
  2. guy says:
    February 16, 2021 at 5:07 pm

    Caught a glimpse of Arshavin there – one of my all time favourite Arsenal players. Vastly underrated. Ahh the memories!

    Reply

