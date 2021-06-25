‘100% convinced’ – Fabrizio Romano dashes any doubts about Arsenal signing

Aston Villa are claimed to keen on signing Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe this summer, but Fabrizio Romano insists that he will be signing a new contract with out club.

The 20 year-old has been a standout performer ever since breaking into the first-team on Boxing Day when starring in victory over Chelsea, and quickly emerged as a fans favourite this season.

Fans would no doubt be furious if we were to allow Emile to leave the club, and while Villa are claimed to be ‘really in love’ with him, Fabrizio Romano insists that there is nothing to worry about, with a new contract on the horizon.

He told his Here We Go Podcast: “Aston Villa are really in love with this player & want to try again for Smith Rowe but what I’m told is he is set to sign his new contract with Arsenal. Also before his holidays he was 100% convinced about going to sign the contract with Arsenal.”

I don’t imagine Arsenal would be willing to sell, but I don’t think that anxious worry will go away until we do time him down to a new deal.

If rumours are true about the club seriously investing in the club, and showing the ambition to bring us back into a solid top side, then we simply can’t consider losing ESR, as he has already proven that he has that star quality, despite having huge scope for improvement also.

Will ESR be a key player for the club for the foreseeable? Could Arsenal really consider his exit?

Patrick