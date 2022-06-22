“100 per cent” Edu reveals what is driving Arsenal’s youth policy

Arsenal director, Edu, has revealed that the club is focused on signing young players because they want individuals that will be at the club for around 5 years or more.

Mikel Arteta has been tasked with rebuilding the group since he became its manager in 2019.

The Spaniard has done a great job so far, and he will get the right players to keep improving the team.

Arsenal has kept Eddie Nketiah after he almost ran down his deal at the Emirates.

They have also added Fabio Vieira to their squad, and the likes of Gabriel Jesus and Aaron Hickey could move to the Emirates in this window as well.

It is in line with their plan and Edu tells Arsenal Media: “100 per cent (we’re investing in youth). That has to be Arsenal.

“We have to go into the market for exciting players with the right age, right attitude and right mentality.

“We want to see a club like Arsenal with a young squad, an exciting squad with a big, big future because as I said last summer, the idea is to have a young squad.

“We want to give them the opportunity to play together for two, three, four, five or six seasons.

“We still have a lot to do but we are really excited to start the season with the players we target and the players we want to sign.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Rebuilds are best when it is long-lasting, and it makes sense that we are targeting players that will give us the best years of their careers.

If we continue on this route, we could build a team that will challenge for the Premier League title in the not-so-distant future.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Just Arsenal Show – Dan Smith – Am I Mr Negative Or just a realist when it comes to Arsenal?