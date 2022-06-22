“100 per cent” Edu reveals what is driving Arsenal’s youth policy

Arsenal director, Edu, has revealed that the club is focused on signing young players because they want individuals that will be at the club for around 5 years or more.
Mikel Arteta has been tasked with rebuilding the group since he became its manager in 2019.
The Spaniard has done a great job so far, and he will get the right players to keep improving the team.
Arsenal has kept Eddie Nketiah after he almost ran down his deal at the Emirates.
They have also added Fabio Vieira to their squad, and the likes of Gabriel Jesus and Aaron Hickey could move to the Emirates in this window as well.
It is in line with their plan and Edu tells Arsenal Media: “100 per cent (we’re investing in youth). That has to be Arsenal.
“We have to go into the market for exciting players with the right age, right attitude and right mentality.
“We want to see a club like Arsenal with a young squad, an exciting squad with a big, big future because as I said last summer, the idea is to have a young squad.
“We want to give them the opportunity to play together for two, three, four, five or six seasons.
“We still have a lot to do but we are really excited to start the season with the players we target and the players we want to sign.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
Rebuilds are best when it is long-lasting, and it makes sense that we are targeting players that will give us the best years of their careers.
If we continue on this route, we could build a team that will challenge for the Premier League title in the not-so-distant future.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Just Arsenal Show – Dan Smith – Am I Mr Negative Or just a realist when it comes to Arsenal?
9 CommentsAdd a Comment
He’s Still banging that drum I see
Atleast he’s not on his jet ski and getting his son to take pictures of him sat in a chair pretending he’s on the blower doing his transfer dealings .
Haha,keep wallowing in self-inflicted misery while we do our ting and shut you thickheads in the end,LOL. Big ups,EDU.
Thickheads !!
Haha ,I believe their might be a pot kettle black somewhere in your post there buddy .
Thickheads LMFAO
@Fk, can you keep your overexuberant insults to yourself please.
Please explain calmly your opinion so we can discuss..
It’s been almost a year that this project has been virtually described as a youth project and a process towards beign a great team in 2-3 years time still they seem not to know what’s going on.all they do is moan like underfed infants.
100% investing in youth…the big question here is whether we will be able to keep them, especially if we continue to struggle. Saka, for example, is now having doubts about re-signing for the future because of interest from more ambitious clubs.
A point I made this morning about going after players where we are already stacked in that position,some fans just like the fact we sign players with actually looking at what needs upgrading ,yes Fk I’m talking about you and your fifa fantasy’s
It’s no fifa fantasy,it’s called squad depht,i.e no mr A no problem,no mr B no biggie…That’s exactly what we are up to if you don’t understand what’s going on……And you know what dan,our current players are being given a boost ahead of fifa 23 release plus our potential signings are also a huge upgrade so i don’t need to sign any other club’s player which makes it surreal to play using arsenal as my team to beat anyone i come against,oh i can’t wait for it’s release……
Dunno what fifa 23 is, I thought world Cup is this year?
When is AFCON? Only ducking around ADPAT.