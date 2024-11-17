“100 per cent is not enough.” Arsenal idol urges players to give more to win the title

Former Arsenal midfielder Gilberto Silva has urged the Gunners to push beyond their limits if they are to break their Premier League title drought. The Invincibles legend emphasised the need for Mikel Arteta’s men to go beyond their current efforts to secure silverware, as they face fierce competition from Manchester City and a resurgent Liverpool this season.

Arsenal has been one of the strongest teams in England over the past two campaigns, consistently challenging for the Premier League title. Despite their improvements, they have fallen short of overtaking Pep Guardiola’s dominant City side. This season, Liverpool has emerged as a serious contender, further complicating Arsenal’s path to glory.

Gilberto, who was a vital part of Arsenal’s historic 2003/2004 unbeaten Premier League campaign, believes the current squad must find that “something extra” to cross the finish line. Speaking to The Sun, he said:

“Arsenal have great players, they are a great team. But great teams do not always win titles. We have seen this before. Sometimes giving 100 per cent is not enough.

“You need to have something extra to put on the table — an extra ten per cent. And that extra comes from your heart and mind. You have to have a strong heart. You have to leave everything on the field.

“Mikel’s players have shown great spirit, but if they want to win, they need to give a bit more than they have because they are up against very big competitors.”

Arsenal’s consistency has come under scrutiny this season, with occasional lapses costing them vital points. However, the team remains in a strong position to contend, and Gilberto’s call to action could serve as a rallying cry. Drawing on his experience as a title-winner, Gilberto’s words underline the importance of mental and physical resilience in a race as demanding as the Premier League.

Arteta’s side has shown significant progress over the past few years, but as Gilberto points out, greatness often requires going beyond standard limits. Whether Arsenal can summon that extra effort will determine if they can finally dethrone Manchester City and fend off Liverpool to claim the title.

