100 reasons to celebrate the return of Arsenal Women’s Beth Mead & Vivianne Miedema

The history of Beth Mead & Vivianne Miedema at Arsenal Women is well-documented, together with their world class quality on the pitch for both club and country. Their story took a very sad turn over the past year, with both suffering devastating ACL ruptures (within a few short weeks of each other), and the loss of Beth’s Mum, June, to ovarian cancer.

However, Beth & Viv are out the other end of that year – they are now fully rehabilitated from their ACL injuries and back on the pitch for both Arsenal and their respective national teams (England & the Netherlands).

Beth & Viv, both teammates and partners, will go head-to-head on Friday 1st December at a packed Wembley Stadium, as they contend in the UEFA Women’s Nations League 2023-24, for a place at Paris 2024 Olympics for their national teams.

There is much for Gooners to be excited about, in the return of Beth & Viv – I thought of 100 reasons right away, when I read the official Arsenal tweet below!

The only players in @BarclaysWSL history to reach 100 goals+assists 👑 112 – @viviannemiedema (78 goals, 34 assists)

100 – @bmeado9 (57 goals, 43 assists) pic.twitter.com/5DSM4KCR8f — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) November 29, 2023

Prior to their injuries in November and December 2022, Beth & Viv scored nearly 70% of all Arsenal Women’s goals between them! Our Gunners had a very tough year without this pair, though in true Gunner-style we still finished 3rd in the WSL and made it to the semi-final’s of the UEFA Women’s Champions League!

Wishing a truly heartfelt welcome back to Arsenal’s front-line armoury Beth & Viv!

Are you all ready to see our girls in action tomorrow night Gooners?

Michelle Maxwell

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….