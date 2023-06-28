Arsenal Debate: 105 million for Declan Rice? Arsenal can’t do much more, can they?

105 million For Rice – Can’t Do Much More by Dan Smith

As I write this, it’s being suggested that Arsenal have submitted a third bid for Declan Rice, this time OVER a 100 million.

Who knows by the time you read this, maybe West Ham would have accepted our offer?

We will now see if David Sullivan is a man of his word.

He’s always maintained he has a gentlemen’s agreement with his captain that he won’t stand in his way if the asking price is met.

Surely 105 million is that value?

It could be wishful thinking, but such is the jump from out rejected proposal of 90 million that I’m hoping this figure was quoted by the Hammers and Edu has decided to stop haggling and get the deal done?

It’s always been suggested that the Iron’s, while frustrated with the length of our instalment plans, have negotiated with us wanting to reach a compromise to get their skipper what he wants.

The 24-year-olds criteria has always been to play in the Champions League while living in London.

We will now see if his employers encourage a bidding war between us and Man City, or sanction the transfer now that their asking price has been met?

This is where the DM can help by reiterating his preference is North London.

I have been very critical of our transfer policy for years.

I don’t understand why our business is constantly leaked out.

Where our rivals seem to confirm purchases days after links appear, we get drawn out in sagas that go on for weeks.

We have missed out on big names in the past due to being indecisive.

It would be an embarrassment for Arsenal to miss out on their number one target simply because we have been wooing him since January, with the midfielder believed to have been sold on our project.

If the player wants to join you and his club are willing to sell, that’s quite a hard transaction to get wrong.

Edu has known for months a rough idea of how costly this would be and chose not to walk away.

He’s perhaps acted arrogantly with the belief that we were the only potential buyer.

If this had been the offer the day the window opened, then maybe Man City wouldn’t be a factor?

So, our Sporting Director isn’t beyond reproach if we miss out on our manger’s first choice.

However, the fact remains that the Gunners have offered 105 million for the player.

They may have taken their time and dawdled?

They may have a mole inside the club who gives out information.

They may be obsessed by paying in repayment plans.

The fact is we are willing to pay more for Rice than any other player in our history.

We are willing to pay more for him then any club has ever paid for an English talent.

If West Ham say that’s still not enough or the Champions want to pay more, I don’t think we can be angry with Arsenal?

You see, I don’t need my team to lift the Prem.

All I ever want is them to be the best version of themselves.

For too long I have watched the standards drop at the club I love, to the point 5th was called progress.

I see Arsenal be scared to take that next step and show little ambition.

In the meantime, tickets and merchandise prices increase.

I will always give the club credit when they are trying to better themselves.

105 million for Rice?

They can’t do much more than this.

Dan