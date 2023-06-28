Arsenal Debate: 105 million for Declan Rice? Arsenal can’t do much more, can they?

105 million For Rice – Can’t Do Much More by Dan Smith
As I write this, it’s being suggested that Arsenal have submitted a third bid for Declan Rice, this time OVER a 100 million.
Who knows by the time you read this, maybe West Ham would have accepted our offer?
We will now see if David Sullivan is a man of his word.
He’s always maintained he has a gentlemen’s agreement with his captain that he won’t stand in his way if the asking price is met.
Surely 105 million is that value?
It could be wishful thinking, but such is the jump from out rejected proposal of 90 million that I’m hoping this figure was quoted by the Hammers and Edu has decided to stop haggling and get the deal done?
It’s always been suggested that the Iron’s, while frustrated with the length of our instalment plans, have negotiated with us wanting to reach a compromise to get their skipper what he wants.
The 24-year-olds criteria has always been to play in the Champions League while living in London.
We will now see if his employers encourage a bidding war between us and Man City, or sanction the transfer now that their asking price has been met?
This is where the DM can help by reiterating his preference is North London.
I have been very critical of our transfer policy for years.
I don’t understand why our business is constantly leaked out.
Where our rivals seem to confirm purchases days after links appear, we get drawn out in sagas that go on for weeks.
We have missed out on big names in the past due to being indecisive.
It would be an embarrassment for Arsenal to miss out on their number one target simply because we have been wooing him since January, with the midfielder believed to have been sold on our project.
If the player wants to join you and his club are willing to sell, that’s quite a hard transaction to get wrong.
Edu has known for months a rough idea of how costly this would be and chose not to walk away.
He’s perhaps acted arrogantly with the belief that we were the only potential buyer.
If this had been the offer the day the window opened, then maybe Man City wouldn’t be a factor?
So, our Sporting Director isn’t beyond reproach if we miss out on our manger’s first choice.
However, the fact remains that the Gunners have offered 105 million for the player.
They may have taken their time and dawdled?
They may have a mole inside the club who gives out information.
They may be obsessed by paying in repayment plans.
The fact is we are willing to pay more for Rice than any other player in our history.
We are willing to pay more for him then any club has ever paid for an English talent.
If West Ham say that’s still not enough or the Champions want to pay more, I don’t think we can be angry with Arsenal?
You see, I don’t need my team to lift the Prem.
All I ever want is them to be the best version of themselves.
For too long I have watched the standards drop at the club I love, to the point 5th was called progress.
I see Arsenal be scared to take that next step and show little ambition.
In the meantime, tickets and merchandise prices increase.
I will always give the club credit when they are trying to better themselves.
105 million for Rice?
They can’t do much more than this.
Dan
100m for rice. Is anyone else thinking wtf are we doing. Don’t get me wrong he is a very good player. But man 100m for a dude in the last year of his contract …..
Arsenal amaze me in so many ways. So far I am far from impressed. 100m rice and 65m on Kai Haverates WTF.
Only our link to the Ajax defender seems sensible.
Wonder if we are getting rid of Thomas partey due to the allegations etc. Something doesn’t quite add up and I don’t mean the 100m being demanded by West ham
He has a one year extension which Wetspam can use, so its two years.
He’s better then what we got and essentially he’s got two years left on contract
Could be our leader for the next 10 years
Once again Dan, a good article that, nevertheless, sees you wanting to have a dig at our management team – why?
It’s Edu’s job to “negotiate” a deal, otherwise you or I could roll up to West Ham and sign on the dotted line the contract they want for Rice.
It doesn’t matter if Rice wants to play for us, stay in London, play in the CL – it’s what The Arsenal want and how much they’re prepared to pay.
It seems that WHU are STILL not happy with the structuring of the offer, so should Edu now roll over and accept every demand they make?
Let’s not forget, Rice knows exactly what is happening and I wonder what he feels about it and how he would react if The Arsenal say enough is enough?
I believe we ARE acting like a “big club” by negotiating, not cowtowing to them and, let’s not forget, Josh Kronkie decided to get involved in the transfer in order to make it happen – if it doesn’t, who do you blame then?
even i am also amazed with what i am seeing in arsenal lately, winning a trophy is not the only thing that brings about proactiveness in a club. Arsenal my dear club is changing the path to a positive one that we the fans so much desire. Kudos to Arteta , Edu and patriotics fans for this. But i want to say that is this declan Rice worth 105million? I hope he does perform, if eventually the deal materialized, because of the future effects. Thanks
Don’t forget the Kroenke’s too. They are absolutely bank rolling us..
Apparently the sticking point is that West Ham want more money up front and over 2 years, rather than the term of the contract because of THEIR issues with FFP – they are one of the clubs that are being “monitored”. So it would be hoped that this would work in our favour – more money now but lower asking price? Seemingly not. WHU have the higher price (although short of their drug induced demand of £120m) and now they want the structure too. Cake and eat it??
Also very puzzled by Man City stance….. why bid the same as us only to walk away after one offer? I smell a rat somewhere- perhaps WHU asked City to bid to get us to move higher?
Who knows….. but barring accidents and football being “a funny old game” it looks like Arteta gets his man.
I don’t mind Arsenal spending big money but £105m for an average player is a joke because he’s English.
Love that we are being ambitious but Rice isn’t anywhere near the price being asked. Not even half.
Same thing I said last Summer that Jesus and Zink aren’t great players, good players that brought a strong mentality from being in winning squads.
We have nobody that has come in apart from Øde that has made us stand up and take notice. Vieria is another example of why did we spend £35m on him