11 goals 10 assists Arsenal target open to moving to the Emirates

James Maddison is open to a move to the Emirates amidst interest from Arsenal in his signature.

The Gunners remain in the market for midfield reinforcements in this transfer window.

They need goal creators and Maddison has proven to be one of the best at doing that in the Premier League in recent seasons.

He scored 11 times and provided 10 assists for Leicester City last season even though he missed several games because of injury.

The midfielder just missed out on the England squad for Euro 2020 and he will feel playing for a top club may make it easier for him to catch the attention of Gareth Southgate.

After missing out on bringing back Martin Odegaard to the Emirates this summer, Arsenal is now looking to add a new attacking midfielder and Maddison’s Premier League experience might make him an upgrade to the Norwegian.

The report, however, adds that Arsenal will have to make a tremendous offer before Leicester will sell him.

The Foxes are an ambitious club and have been on the cusp of breaking into the top four in the last two seasons.

They would want to replace the former Norwich star with a top player so he won’t leave on a cheap.