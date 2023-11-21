115 reasons why Arsenal should have won the title last season

Last season, Arsenal had a great season that honestly most people never expected us to have. Manchester City have become the team to beat for years now and if we’re being honest, they have been almost impossible to catch up to.

Since the City Group took over Manchester City, they’ve obviously been trying to build their brand and have injected an insane amount of cash into the club, trying to catch up with the like of Arsenal, Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea and even the Spuds, and realistically from the outside, they’ve managed to do that.

BUT, almost a year ago and after a lot of allegations were thrown about by UEFA a few years earlier (that were later dropped due to a problem with how long the investigation was allowed to go on for) the Premier League came out and accused Manchester City of tinkering with their finances and have found ways to inject cash into the club in a “not so legal” way and almost a year on from the first reports of these “115 FFP charges” we are yet to hear anything solid about what’s happening.

Everton were just handed a 10-point deduction for just one charge and City are facing up to 115, so you can only assume that if City are charged with even a small amount of the charges (and the Everton charge is anything to go by), we can expect very harsh punishments. Although both cases are very different, Everton came forward, admitted to their wrongs and wanted to get their punishment out of the way, whereas City have lawyers fighting to prolong the case as long as they possibly can, but 115 charges is a lot of charges and one has to assume that they can’t get away with all of them.

City have continually denied all allegations put to them, but it doesn’t take a genius to figure out something is amiss when they’re coming out and saying they’re earning more profit than Real Madrid or even Manchester United, two clubs with the biggest worldwide fan bases and it feels like it’s just a matter of time until everything comes crumbling down.

Why does this affect Arsenal? Well quite simply put, if City are charged with financial doping, it would technically mean Arsenal were cheated out of a title, along with a few other clubs. In a season that was probably the best Arsenal fans had seen in years, we were left heartbroken with City managing to catch up to us.

And yes that was due to form but everything from the top trickles down at a football club and if it is proven City have had an unfair advantage, what do the Premier League do about the titles that were won by cheating?

What’s your thoughts Gooners? What would you like to see happen IF City are proven guilty at some time in the future?

Daisy Mae

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…