115 reasons why Arsenal should have won the title last season
Last season, Arsenal had a great season that honestly most people never expected us to have. Manchester City have become the team to beat for years now and if we’re being honest, they have been almost impossible to catch up to.
Since the City Group took over Manchester City, they’ve obviously been trying to build their brand and have injected an insane amount of cash into the club, trying to catch up with the like of Arsenal, Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea and even the Spuds, and realistically from the outside, they’ve managed to do that.
BUT, almost a year ago and after a lot of allegations were thrown about by UEFA a few years earlier (that were later dropped due to a problem with how long the investigation was allowed to go on for) the Premier League came out and accused Manchester City of tinkering with their finances and have found ways to inject cash into the club in a “not so legal” way and almost a year on from the first reports of these “115 FFP charges” we are yet to hear anything solid about what’s happening.
Everton were just handed a 10-point deduction for just one charge and City are facing up to 115, so you can only assume that if City are charged with even a small amount of the charges (and the Everton charge is anything to go by), we can expect very harsh punishments. Although both cases are very different, Everton came forward, admitted to their wrongs and wanted to get their punishment out of the way, whereas City have lawyers fighting to prolong the case as long as they possibly can, but 115 charges is a lot of charges and one has to assume that they can’t get away with all of them.
City have continually denied all allegations put to them, but it doesn’t take a genius to figure out something is amiss when they’re coming out and saying they’re earning more profit than Real Madrid or even Manchester United, two clubs with the biggest worldwide fan bases and it feels like it’s just a matter of time until everything comes crumbling down.
Why does this affect Arsenal? Well quite simply put, if City are charged with financial doping, it would technically mean Arsenal were cheated out of a title, along with a few other clubs. In a season that was probably the best Arsenal fans had seen in years, we were left heartbroken with City managing to catch up to us.
And yes that was due to form but everything from the top trickles down at a football club and if it is proven City have had an unfair advantage, what do the Premier League do about the titles that were won by cheating?
What’s your thoughts Gooners? What would you like to see happen IF City are proven guilty at some time in the future?
Daisy Mae
Personally I don’t want last year’s title accolades.
City should be stripped of them but it doesn’t mean they belong to arsenal.
I think city should be punished accordingly. Westher that means being relegated a league or two. As well as paying back the money they have STOLE from winning the league and CL from other clubs. As well as fines.
But don’t care about titles that were not won fair and square. Pep and the players beat us to the punch so they ultimately are the winners.
“we are yet to hear anything solid about what’s happening”.
“City have lawyers fighting to prolong the case.”
It’s going to drag on & on & on…
Um. Lawyers doing what they are paid to do, that is setting out the case for the defence. The 155 charges the Prem have been squirrelling away for years will take years to process.
Dear me.
Meanwhile, in the UK we presume innocence until found guilty.
Wasn’t it Arsenal who had Usmanov on their board? A little did into HIS history will uncover far worse than alleged bad accounting. Off you go…
Point deduction or relegation. If FIGC could send Juventus to Serie B, the FA should be able to demote Man City as well
Do it. We’ll be straight back up.
Removing titles would just punish the players and fans.
Straight back up from the National League? And punishing fans would give me such a laugh, especially over some of the rock star types, and the ones who troll Arsenal blogs. Toddle on…
So can I ask you Jeremy, are you happy with the way your club owners are managing your club?
Like most fans, I wouldn’t want to be given a title, but, likewise, I wouldn’t want to keep one if it was proven to be obtained by deception.
Also, are you happy with the sentence given to Everton and, if you are, what would you expect City to receive IF any charges are found to be proven.
I absolutely agree that it’s fans who are punished, as we have no idea what goes on internally at our clubs and I have nothing but admiration for the city fanbase that stayed with them during the “bad old days”, especially when Ferguson and united were running the PL!!
Wishful thinking I’m afraid! Taking on Everton as opposed to Man City are two different things, the risk of being sued by one of the richest clubs in world sport would, in my opinion, temper the FA’s judgement. They would probably get a large fine and a slap on the wrist!
It’s not surprising that City made larger profits than either RM or Man U, they won almost everything over the past few seasons and their spending on players was relatively low. Like it or not they are a well run and profitable club and it would be silly for them to ‘fiddle’ their profit figures considering the existing charges against them.
Personally, I wouldn’t want to win the EPL title by default, we actually lost in on the pitch last season, the City players and manager were not responsible for any alleged wrongdoings by their club.
It’s ridiculous when clubs like Burnley and Everton get punished and City get away with whatever they want thanks to a money reservoir which like Trump pretty much allows them to tie ap the legal system.