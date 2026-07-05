12 Arsenal stars still chasing World Cup glory after France reach quarter-finals

The 2026 World Cup is down to its final 16 teams, and Arsenal remain one of the best-represented clubs in the competition with 12 Gunners still dreaming of lifting the trophy.

Having started the tournament with 15 players involved, only three Arsenal stars were eliminated during the Round of 32, leaving Mikel Arteta with plenty of international interest as the race for the quarter-finals begins.

12 Gunners remain in the World Cup hunt

France became the first Arsenal representatives to book their place in the World Cup quarter-finals after William Saliba helped Les Bleus overcome Paraguay on Saturday evening in Philadelphia.

Having already established themselves as one of the tournament favourites, the French continued their impressive run after entering the knockout stages as the competition’s highest scorers. Saliba returned to the starting line-up after being rested for the final group-stage victory over Norway and played his part as France safely progressed to the last eight.

Sunday guarantees Arsenal representation in the quarter-finals as Martin Odegaard’s Norway face Brazil in New Jersey. Odegaard was also rested against France before captaining Norway to victory over Ivory Coast in the previous round.

Brazil reached the Last 16 thanks to a dramatic late winner from Gabriel Martinelli against Japan. Gabriel Magalhães has played every minute of the tournament so far, while Martinelli has made three appearances from the bench.

England and Spain stars in action on Monday

Attention then switches to England in the early hours of Monday morning (UK time), where Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice, Noni Madueke and Eberechi Eze will take on co-hosts Mexico at the iconic Azteca Stadium.

Saka and Madueke have featured in all four of England’s matches so far, while Rice and Eze have each made three appearances as the Three Lions look to overcome a formidable home side that has lost just two of its 89 competitive matches at the Azteca since the stadium opened in 1966.

Later on Monday, Spain meet Portugal in another heavyweight European showdown. Mikel Merino has appeared in every game for Spain at the tournament, while Martin Zubimendi and David Raya are still waiting to make their first appearances.

The final Arsenal representative in action is Leandro Trossard, whose Belgium side face co-hosts USA in Seattle during the early hours of Tuesday morning (UK time). Belgium will be full of confidence after their remarkable comeback victory over Senegal in the previous round, while the Americans will be without suspended former Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun.

Arsenal’s World Cup Last 16 fixtures (UK times)

Saturday, July 4

Paraguay vs France (William Saliba) – 8pm

Sunday, July 5

Brazil (Gabriel Magalhães, Gabriel Martinelli) vs Norway (Martin Odegaard) – 9pm

Monday, July 6

Mexico vs England (Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice, Noni Madueke, Eberechi Eze) – 1am

Portugal vs Spain (Mikel Merino, Martin Zubimendi, David Raya) – 8pm

Tuesday, July 7

USA vs Belgium (Leandro Trossard) – 1am

It promises to be another fascinating round of World Cup action, with Arsenal guaranteed at least one player in the quarter-finals after Norway and Brazil go head-to-head. Hopefully, by the end of the Last 16, plenty more Gunners will still be chasing international glory.

What do you think, Gooners? Which Arsenal player has impressed you most at the World Cup so far, and how many do you expect to reach the quarter-finals? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

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