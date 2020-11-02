14 years but Arsenal finally got the win at Old Trafford

Better late than never is all I can say!

It has only taken 14 years and three managers, but Arsenal finally got an away win at Old Trafford.

Arteta with his tactical brain, managed to find some sort of balance in the game against Manchester United, where he got his team to defend like soldiers yet still come away as winners. FINALLY!

It comes at no surprise anymore that we managed to defend as we are used to defending as a team, and there were points in the game where you did think that again the lack of goals scored would be big trouble for our boys, but somehow they got the breakthrough.

A penalty conceded by Paul Pogba on Hector Bellerin, who does seem a reformed player I must say, created a bit of a nervous moment, not that I don’t have faith in our captain, but given his lack of goals recently it did make me wince at whether he would score or not. But I prayed hard that he would score and placing the ball on the penalty spot, followed by a big intake of breath, up stepped Aubameyang, and luckily for us and for him the ball found the back of the net as De Gea went the wrong way.

Leading 1-0 and still failing to finish any of the other chances that came our way, it was always going to be a rather tense and nervy final 15 minutes. United had their chances but our defence and Leno stood firm.

Forget going for a second goal though, as off came our skipper and Willian, and Arteta chucked on Mustafi and Maitland-Niles just to shore up that defence even more. At that moment I was even more nervous, as they say too many cooks.. But in this case the back line got away with it and this time it was Arsenal who edged out 1-0 winners. and what a deserved win it was I must say.

It is just a shame we couldn’t show the same amount of balance against Manchester City and Leicester City to grind out the wins though, but onwards and upwards. Hey Gooners?

Shenel Osman