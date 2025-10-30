15-year-old Max Dowman makes Arsenal & Premier League history with Brighton debut

Max Dowman made Arsenal history in midweek after being handed his first ever start in the 2-0 Carabao Cup win over Brighton. In doing so, he became the club’s youngest ever starter – another remarkable milestone for Mikel Arteta’s youthful side.

Arteta channelled his inner Arsène Wenger with a bold rotation policy on Wednesday night, retaining only Eberechi Eze from the Premier League victory against Crystal Palace a few days earlier. Among the changes was a surprise debut for 17-year-old Andre Annous, who led the line at centre-forward.

Despite Brighton’s early pressure, Arsenal controlled the second half and sealed the win through goals from Ethan Nwaneri and Bukayo Saka. The result capped a flawless October for the Gunners, who won every game without conceding a single goal – further proof of their growing defensive strength.

Record-breaking moment for Dowman

According to OptaJoe, at just 15 years and 302 days old, Max Dowman became the youngest player ever to start a match for a Premier League club in any competition. He is also the first player to do so before the age of 16.

In his highly anticipated debut, the teenager played around 70 minutes and showed flashes of real quality. His close control and direct dribbling stood out, and he was arguably Arsenal’s biggest attacking spark early on. Dowman completed the most dribbles (5), drew the most fouls (4), and won the most duels (9) in the game.

Although he didn’t record a goal or assist, his energy and technical ability left a lasting impression. He even came close to winning a penalty after one of his darting runs into the box during the first half.

Future looks bright for Arsenal’s youngest star

Arsenal have taken a measured approach to Dowman’s development this season, carefully managing his game time. However, after such a confident display against Brighton, he looks set to be rewarded with more opportunities as the campaign unfolds.

Were you impressed by Max Dowman’s performance against Brighton, Gooners?

Let us know in the comments below.

