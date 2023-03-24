15,000 tickets sold for critical Arsenal v Bayern Munich Women’s Champions League QF! by Michelle

Arsenal travel to Brisbane Road tomorrow, to take on Tottenham Hotspur, in their next Women’s Super League match. Arsenal will then be focussing their full attention on next Wednesday night’s match, when they welcome Bayern Munich to Emirates Stadium in the return leg of the UEFA Women’s Champions League quarter-final.

The first leg of the quarter-final tie, played at Bayern’s Allianz Stadium, ended in a narrow 1-0 defeat for our Gunners, though they dominated a lot of the play, particularly in the second-half. See highlights of that match below:

Arsenal need all the support you can give to help them get past Bayern Munich and reach the Champions League semi-finals. Arsenal have confirmed 15,000 tickets have been sold for this event already and are encouraging as many fans as possible to join them in support.

✅ Tottenham (A): SOLD OUT

✅ Manchester City (H): SOLD OUT

👏 Bayern Munich (H): 15,000 SOLD Join us at Emirates Stadium, Gooners ❤️ — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) March 23, 2023

Tickets for the fixture on 29th March, which kicks off at 20:00 (GMT), are available to purchase here. Have you got yours?

Our Gunners beat Chelsea 3-1 to win the Conti Cup earlier this month. There’s absolutely no reason why they can’t bring that same magic to the pitch on Wednesday night, against Bayern Munich.. Do you think Arsenal can get to the semi-finals?

COYGW!

Michelle Maxwell

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….