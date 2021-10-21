16 EU nations reject Super League amid rumours of a renewed version

As unpopular as the European Super League was when it was first unveiled at the early part of this year, Juventus, Real Madrid and Barcelona are still pushing for its success.

Arsenal had been a part of the founding members when it first became public in April, but a backlash from fans around the world forced the Gunners and the five other Premier League clubs to publicly withdraw from the proposal, but they are still legally bound to the agreement.

The idea is still not dead and could be revived soon with a more appealing set of rules.

But it has just suffered a major setback as AP via Sun Sports reveals that 16 of the 27 countries that make up the EU, including Spain and Italy have rejected the idea and would now fight in support of UEFA against it.

The report says Germany is also expected to submit a statement to the European Court of Justice.

This would come as a major blow for the organizers of the competition, with the report claiming that they are working hard behind the scenes to unveil their latest draft proposal again.

The new format will be two leagues of 20 clubs each and would make room for both promotion and relegation and they maintain it isn’t a breakaway competition as it has been portrayed in the media.