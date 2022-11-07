16 year-old says her debut is a ‘Dream come true’ as Arsenal Women defeat Leicester

Michelle Agyemang debut is a ‘Dream come true’ as Arsenal Women defeat Leicester By Michelle

Michelle Agyemang is just 16 years of age and achieved a lifelong dream on Sunday as she made her senior debut in Arsenal’s 4-0 victory over Leicester City.

The talented young striker has been named in a number of Arsenal’s recent matchday squads this season but was finally handed her chance to get off the bench in the final minute of the game, replacing Lina Hurting who seemed to be struggling with an injury after only a short time on the pitch.

Honestly, it’s really surreal, said Michelle in her post-match interview. I’ve been here for so long and been waiting a while for my debut and it was a really, really good experience to come on at this time and I wouldn’t want to do it at any other club but here.

I think when they first called my name I was like ‘Really? Me?’, but honestly I can’t even describe it! It was an amazing feeling to be here and get on the pitch.

Having joined the Arsenal Academy in 2012 aged only six years old, Michelle has grown up watching Arsenal stars like Kim Little, Jordan Nobbs and Leah Williamson, so it’s safe to say she’s loved every minute of being around the first-team this season and training with the senior team.

I think if I said everything I’ve picked up I’d be here for ages, but honestly, being around world-class players, international players, I’ve learnt so much every day and it’s a really good experience to be here.

It’s been a dream of mine since the beginning (to play for Arsenal) and I’m so happy that I’ve got this opportunity now.

The 4-0 win also took our Gunners back to the top of the WSL leaderboard, joining the men’s team at the top, as they move into the international break.

Welcome to the pitch Michelle!

