17yo defender, Katie Reid, “has a bright future” in the Arsenal Women squad, says Eidevall

Katie Reid has one big league campaign ahead of her. Many expected her to leave on a loan deal, just like the other young Gunners. But that will not be the case. According to Arsenal Women’s manager, Jonas Eidevall, following Arsenal’s 3-0 friendly win over Southampton, Reid is a player he wants in his team in the first half of this new season.

“We are looking to keep her with us. I think she was brilliant today, I think she is such a talent. Of course she is a young player so we can’t expect her to have a high level of consistency all the time, although she is playing here since the end of last season and she is doing everything right in pre-season. But the plan is for her to be here in the squad and to get playing time, she is good enough. Then we can evaluate again at Christmas what is the best way for her, there is no doubt she has a bright future, we just need to make sure it is with us,” said Eidevall.

Despite their extensive transfer activity, some have expressed concern that Arsenal’s defence has not been strengthened. However, they were unaware that the Arsenal Women’s technical bench believes Katie is another outstanding defender. The Arsenal Women’s youth star now has a clear path to the first team. She must have impressed during the months since her return from Watford in February.

I read that she could be the perfect Rafaelle Souza replacement. Rafaelle was truly unique; she had no obvious weaknesses, and opponents would prefer to target her teammates than go 1v1 against her. Reid is demonstrating such characteristics.

She enjoys pressing high and winning (and timing it well), is athletic enough to defend space, stands tall, and is powerful enough to defend the box. She’s comfortable carrying the ball and can distribute it well. At only 17, how fantastic will it be to witness Katie Reid dazzle at the Emirates Stadium? That’s something to look forward to for this new season.

What do you think about our young Gunner’s abilities?

Michelle M

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….