18-year-old Rennes midfielder enters Arsenal’s radar

Arsenal is interested in a move for 18-year-old Rennes star, Lesley Ugochukwu, according to L’Equipe.

The young midfielder is having a breakthrough season in the French topflight, and he has done more than enough to attract the attention of several clubs around Europe.

Having broken through the French club’s youth teams, he is now one of their key players and has featured in 17 games in all competitions this season.

His age means he probably needs more time at his present side to develop his game further to be prepared for life as a professional footballer, but Arsenal could swoop for him in the summer.

The report claims Mikel Arteta’s side is getting more and more interested in a summer move for him because they consider him to be the next Patrick Vieira.

But Tottenham will pose a significant threat to their chances of signing him, with the Lilywhites also scouting him in this campaign.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We remain one of the best clubs for young players to join if they are serious about building a good career for themselves, and Ugochukwu should join us instead of Spurs.

However, the decision could come down to him deciding whether this summer is the right time to leave Rennes or not because he has been trusted with a lot of minutes there.

At Arsenal, he might not start immediately, and he would not want to be treated like William Saliba.