18yo Michelle Agyemang could challenge Russo & Blackstenius as Arsenal Women’s top striker soon

Someday soon, young Gunner Michelle Agyemang is poised to challenge Stina Blackstenius and Alessia Russo for the starting position as Arsenal Women’s striker.

Five young Gunners, Michelle Agyemang, Katie Reid, Vivienne Lia, Freya Godfrey, and Maddy Earl, received a call-up to the England U-19 squad for the 2024 U19 UEFA Women’s European Championship, set to take place in Lithuania. The competition’s opener saw the young Lionesses take on the hosts.

We expected them to start strong, and that’s exactly what happened. England U-19 defeated Lithuania 10-0 in a game that Reid, Earl, Agyemang, and Lia all started. Godfrey came on as a substitute in the 58th minute.

As much as the young England players excelled, Agyemang stole the show, scoring a hat-trick in the 58 minutes she was on the pitch. Agyemang was unbearable for opposing Lithuanian players. I didn’t watch the game, but I did view her highlights, and everything seemed to indicate that the 18-year-old is so brilliant that she’s passed this level of football and should even be a wild card option for Sarina Weigman’s Lionesses team. If you’re good enough, you’re old enough, and Agyemang is a rising star. She’s done well, and she has a bright future ahead of her.

What a way for Agyemang to seal her hattrick 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/1C7RwDlyg3 — Laura Veen Comps Specialist (@veencomps) July 14, 2024

She is unlikely to stay at Arsenal next season; she may depart on a loan deal, but she’s a player to watch in the future; she’ll be coming for the Arsenal striker role without a doubt, in my humble opinion..

What do you think of our young Gunners prospects?

Michelle M

