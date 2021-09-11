“19 months into “The Process”” not every Arsenal fan is happy with the win against Norwich

Arsenal has just secured a 1-0 win over Norwich, their first in the Premier League this season.

It has taken four matches, but it is finally here and they now have their goal and their three points.

It wasn’t an easy game against a Norwich side that has just been promoted to the Premier League and who has also lost their opening three league matches of the season.

Arsenal may have got their season underway with that win, but it was a match against a newly promoted side and they really should win convincingly.

Some of the fans certainly think so and when the club posted about the win on their Twitter account, these fans took to the comments to let them know it is still not good enough. Here are some reactions:

19 months into “The Process”, and we are celebrating beating Norwich 1-0 at home after a pretty scrappy display with no real threat in front of goal? — 🔺 cryptologist 🔺 (@occultrealms) September 11, 2021

This confirms it, we are absolutely winning the league. People need to wake up and see the process has finally banged! Arteta is a tactical genius. — Rash (@Rashousmane) September 11, 2021

Not a good performance, but we take the points. Arteta out. pic.twitter.com/83H4lyJYEo — Buddha’s Monk 🈲 (@TshepoTC11) September 11, 2021

WE MIGHT’VE WON BUT IT WAS STILL A POOR PERFORMANCE ITS STILL ARTETA OUT — 🇵🇸🇵🇸 (@abzinhoo0o) September 11, 2021

Not a great performance but we won ❤️ — Realist 💯 (@Realist_AFC) September 11, 2021

Arsenal’s next match is against Burnley and they will be keen to earn yet another win to keep the momentum going before tougher opponents come along.