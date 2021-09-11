Arsenal News Gooner News

“19 months into “The Process”” not every Arsenal fan is happy with the win against Norwich

Arsenal has just secured a 1-0 win over Norwich, their first in the Premier League this season.

It has taken four matches, but it is finally here and they now have their goal and their three points.

It wasn’t an easy game against a Norwich side that has just been promoted to the Premier League and who has also lost their opening three league matches of the season.

Arsenal may have got their season underway with that win, but it was a match against a newly promoted side and they really should win convincingly.

Some of the fans certainly think so and when the club posted about the win on their Twitter account, these fans took to the comments to let them know it is still not good enough. Here are some reactions:

Arsenal’s next match is against Burnley and they will be keen to earn yet another win to keep the momentum going before tougher opponents come along.

  1. Fred Umaks says:
    September 11, 2021 at 7:36 pm

    Of course of Arsenal Reputation sake, a win was desirable even it helps the manager more than the fans.
    For once, the officiating was on our side. Not sure of the decision of the referee on the Goal ( offside challenge).
    It is not a great much to be overly excited over, except we are challenging for the bottom half of the league table.

  2. Sid says:
    September 11, 2021 at 7:47 pm

    Nice win. Yeah people being negative is understandable as the decisiveness was not there at all! So many chances and we won of a lucky goal. Also what happened to the touch of the players, it seems we dont practice one touch countrol anymore.
    There were also positives as Tomiyasu and Ramsdale’s performances, Gabi-Rolls Royce partnership, and Lokonga continuing to impress. Lets keep the momentum going, and score some goals against Burnley, amd not just show banger videos of the training ground….

