19-year-old talent set to leave Arsenal to get first-team chances

Arsenal’s young talent, Zach Awe, is set to depart the club in the upcoming summer transfer window in search of opportunities at the first-team level.

The Gunners have long prided themselves on their successful football academy, which has produced numerous talented players who have gone on to feature for the senior team. Under the guidance of Mikel Arteta, Arsenal has continued to prioritise the development of young prospects, resulting in them boasting one of the youngest squads in English football.

However, not every academy graduate is able to break into the first team, and Awe recognises this reality. As a result, the 19-year-old has made the decision not to extend his contract with Arsenal. According to a report from Football London, the club respects his decision and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

Awe will now embark on a search for a new club that can provide him with regular first-team football opportunities in the upcoming season.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We cannot keep every player in the club happy and some might have to leave the group to reach their full potential.

We have promoted several talents to the first team in the last few seasons and Awe knows he is not better than those in the first team, so he will not be missed much when he leaves.

