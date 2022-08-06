19-year-old tipped as the next star to break into the Arsenal first team

Arsenal is famous for developing some of the world’s best players and they have built on that reputation under Mikel Arteta.

The Spanish gaffer has the likes of Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka as key members of his team.

Both graduated from the club’s Hale End academy, following in the footstep of the likes of Jack Wilshere.

Their development will serve as a motivation to several other youngsters in the club’s academy now and another player could be promoted to the senior squad this summer.

The Daily Mail claims Miguel Azeez is the youngster closest to earning more minutes in the first team.

He has already spent a few months on loan at Portsmouth, where he played many matches and he hopes Mikel Arteta will consider him for first-team action at the Emirates soon.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have some of the finest young players around the world on our books now and we need to trust them with minutes to remain happy.

Azeez has proven his class in the academy in its several youth teams.

He needs to keep his head down and keep working hard, an opportunity will come for him to earn a first-team place.

For now, we need to focus on getting the best from our senior squad as we chase a top-four finish.

