2 Arsenal stars have been nominated for top end of season awards

The season is drawing to a close, which can only mean one thing, the Premier League end of season awards are just around the corner. Nominations for the major honours have already been revealed, and Arsenal are represented in both key categories. Declan Rice has been nominated for Premier League Player of the Season, while William Saliba is shortlisted for the Hublot Young Player of the Season award. These honours recognise the standout performers over the course of the campaign and will be awarded once the season concludes.
Rice nominated after influential midfield season
Declan Rice is one of eight nominees for the Premier League Player of the Season award. The England international will be competing against the likes of Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Alexander Isak, along with several other top performers. Rice has enjoyed an excellent season and has been a crucial figure in Arsenal’s midfield throughout the campaign. His impact has been felt not only in the Premier League but also in the Champions League, where he has put in some fantastic performances, particularly against Real Madrid.
Rice earned his nomination after registering 10 goal contributions in a league season that started slowly for him. In addition to his attacking output, he has won 112 duels and made 52 tackles. Offensively, he has created 56 chances, ranking second in the Arsenal squad behind Martin Ødegaard, who has created 59. These numbers highlight Rice’s effectiveness as a box-to-box midfielder and explain why he has been such an influential figure. Whether these efforts will be enough to earn him the award remains to be seen.
Saliba shortlisted again after commanding campaign
For the second consecutive season, William Saliba has been nominated for the Hublot Young Player of the Season award. The French centre-back joins a strong shortlist that includes Bournemouth’s Dean Huijsen, Chelsea’s Cole Palmer and Liverpool’s Ryan Gravenberch, alongside four additional nominees. Saliba has become the cornerstone of Arsenal’s defence and has played a key role in their league-best defensive record, as well as the Champions League – where praise was heaped on him by the Spanish media.
The Gunners have conceded just 33 goals this season and have collected 12 clean sheets. In possession, Saliba has completed the second most passes of any player in the league, while also boasting the best passing accuracy at 95 percent. He will be hoping to go one better this time after missing out on the award to Cole Palmer last season.
Gooners, who do you think is more likely to win — Rice or Saliba?
Neither deserve individual EPL awards imo – Salah will, I’m sure, win the main award by miles, and imo saliba *should* be too old to win young player of the year (saying, that, he’s probably been most impressive of those shortlisted, so maybe he will win it)
I was a bit surprised at Saliba being nominated as he’s 24. When do you stop being young in these situations? Hope he wins it though.
Gravenberch is another one Jax. Turned 23 today. In my opinion it should be up to the age of 21.
Yeah HD, 21 seems about right. I suppose the cut off point for these polls is 25, which is approaching middle age for a footballer.
To my utter astonishment, Sterling’s not in the running. A total travesty if you ask me. Has no one been watching him pounding along those warm-up lines while being a substitute. No one doe’s it better in my opinion. 🤣😂👍😉
I can’t believe that MLS isn’t on the list for Young Player ofthe Season 😲
Because mate he’s only started in the Prem since December unlike the other candidates
When you then look at how few games we have won since then it’s not surprising.
This is starting to remind me of the Maitland Niles situation