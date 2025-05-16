2 Arsenal stars have been nominated for top end of season awards

The season is drawing to a close, which can only mean one thing, the Premier League end of season awards are just around the corner. Nominations for the major honours have already been revealed, and Arsenal are represented in both key categories. Declan Rice has been nominated for Premier League Player of the Season, while William Saliba is shortlisted for the Hublot Young Player of the Season award. These honours recognise the standout performers over the course of the campaign and will be awarded once the season concludes.

Rice nominated after influential midfield season

Declan Rice is one of eight nominees for the Premier League Player of the Season award. The England international will be competing against the likes of Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Alexander Isak, along with several other top performers. Rice has enjoyed an excellent season and has been a crucial figure in Arsenal’s midfield throughout the campaign. His impact has been felt not only in the Premier League but also in the Champions League, where he has put in some fantastic performances, particularly against Real Madrid.

Rice earned his nomination after registering 10 goal contributions in a league season that started slowly for him. In addition to his attacking output, he has won 112 duels and made 52 tackles. Offensively, he has created 56 chances, ranking second in the Arsenal squad behind Martin Ødegaard, who has created 59. These numbers highlight Rice’s effectiveness as a box-to-box midfielder and explain why he has been such an influential figure. Whether these efforts will be enough to earn him the award remains to be seen.

Saliba shortlisted again after commanding campaign

For the second consecutive season, William Saliba has been nominated for the Hublot Young Player of the Season award. The French centre-back joins a strong shortlist that includes Bournemouth’s Dean Huijsen, Chelsea’s Cole Palmer and Liverpool’s Ryan Gravenberch, alongside four additional nominees. Saliba has become the cornerstone of Arsenal’s defence and has played a key role in their league-best defensive record, as well as the Champions League – where praise was heaped on him by the Spanish media.

The Gunners have conceded just 33 goals this season and have collected 12 clean sheets. In possession, Saliba has completed the second most passes of any player in the league, while also boasting the best passing accuracy at 95 percent. He will be hoping to go one better this time after missing out on the award to Cole Palmer last season.

Gooners, who do you think is more likely to win — Rice or Saliba?

BENJAMIN KENNETH

_________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.