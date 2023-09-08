2 incredible Arsenal Women make it onto Ballon D’Or 2023 short-list by Michelle

Arsenal Women’s Republic of Ireland captain Katie McCabe, and Swedish international Amanda Ilestedt (who joined Arsenal from PSG this summer), have been short-listed for the Ballon D’Or which is awarded to the best female footballer in 2023.

England Lionesses Millie Bright, Rachel Daly, Mary Earps and Georgia Stanway are also among the nominees for the prize.

Alexia Putellas, who won the award over the last two consecutive years has not been nominated due to only recently returning from an ACL injury.

Arsenal’s Beth Mead, who was runner-up to Alexia Putellas last year, and her Arsenal teammate and partner Vivianne Miedema, who was in the list of nominees last year, were not nominated after suffering ACL injuries in November & December 2022, respectively.

UEFA Women’s Player of the Year – Spain and Barcelona midfielder Aitana Bonmati, is included. Bonmati won the Women’s Champions League with Barcelona as well as the Women’s World Cup 2023 with her Spanish national team this summer, in Australia & New Zealand.

Full list of nominees as per BBC Sport:

Aitana Bonmati (Spain and Barcelona)

Millie Bright (England and Chelsea)

Linda Caicedo (Colombia and Real Madrid)

Olga Carmona (Spain and Real Madrid)

Rachel Daly (England and Aston Villa)

Debinha (Brazil and North Carolina Courage/Kansas City)

Kadidiatou Diani (France and Lyon)

Mary Earps (England and Manchester United)

Patricia Guijarro (Spain and Barcelona)

Yui Hasegawa (Japan and Manchester City)

Amanda Ilestedt (Sweden and Arsenal)

Sam Kerr (Australia and Chelsea)

Mapi Leon (Spain and Barcelona)

Katie McCabe (Republic of Ireland and Arsenal)

Hinata Miyazawa (Japan and MyNavi Sendai/Manchester United)

Lena Oberdorf (Germany and Wolfsburg)

Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria and Barcelona)

Ewa Pajor (Poland and Wolfsburg)

Salma Paralluelo (Spain and Barcelona)

Alexandra Popp (Germany and Wolsburg)

Hayley Raso (Australia and Man City/Real Madrid)

Alba Redondo (Spain and Levante)

Guro Reiten (Norway and Chelsea)

Wendie Renard (France and Lyon)

Fridolina Rolfo (Sweden and Barcelona)

Jill Roord (Netherlands and Wolfsburg/Manchester City)

Khadija Shaw (Jamaica and Manchester City)

Sophia Smith (United States and Portland Thorns)

Georgia Stanway (England and Bayern Munich)

Daphne van Domselaar (Netherlands and Twente/Aston Villa)

That’s a hugely talented list of female footballers!

COYGW!

<strong>Michelle Maxwell</strong>

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on <a href=”https://twitter.com/Justgoonerwomen” target=”_blank” rel=”noopener noreferrer”>Just Gooner Women on Twitter</a> for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? <a href=”https://www.justarsenal.com/category/arsenal-ladies”>Click here….</a>