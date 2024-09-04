2 more key Arsenal players unavailable for UWCL clash against Rangers Women tonight

Finally, Arsenal Women kick off their 2024-25 campaign, starting with a UEFA Women’s Champions League round one clash with Rangers on Wednesday evening.

Fixture details: Arsenal v Rangers Women UWCL Round 1 Qualifier

Date: Wednesday 4 September

Kick Off: 7:30 pm

Venue: Mangata Pay UK Stadium, Meadow Park.

You can watch all the action live on Arsenal.com, with coverage from 7.25pm.

We recently ran a piece with an injury update based on the information Jonas Eidevall provided following the 3-0 friendly win over Southampton. In that update, we revealed how every Gunner, except Lina Hurtig and Victoria Pelova, will be available for selection versus Rangers.

Well, it has now come to light that two more Gunners won’t be available to play against the Scottish side. In his press conference ahead of that game, Arsenal Women boss Jonas Eidevall has admitted the clash with Rangers has come too early for Beth Mead and Steph Catley.

Eidevall said, “Both Beth Mead and Steph Catley didn’t take part in team training today; they are not going to be part of the matchday squad tomorrow; it’s too early. The rest of the players are available to play. It’s a day-by-day thing; I think Beth Mead is going to be closest; she is the next in line to return.”

With Catley out, it is expected that Katie McCabe will fill in at left back, but it will be interesting to see who plays on the right wing now that Mead is absent. In the match against Southampton women, Caitlin Foord played on the right wing while Caldentey played on the left; Jonas Eidevall might choose to adopt this strategy.

That said, even without Mead, Catley, Victoria Pelova, and Lina Hurtig, Arsenal still have a pretty decent squad to take care of Rangers.

How excited are you for toniight’s game Gooners?

Michelle M

