2 of Arsenal’s Lionesses nominated for Women’s Super League monthly awards. Vote now!

Two of Arsenal Women’s Lionesses were in great form for the club in April, both scoring four goals each in three league appearances.

Beth Mead was on fire, netting two consecutive braces against Bristol City and Leicester City, whilst Alessia Russo scored in all three WSL matches she played in April; which included scoring a brace, alongside Mead, in Arsenal’s 5-0 romp over relegated Bristol City.

Cast you vote for our Gunners here.

Alessia Russo has also been nominated for the Barclays Women’s Super League Goal of the Month, for her one-touch strike against Bristol City, after a great ball into the box from Katie McCabe. Russo scored twice in the match but it was her second goal that was chosen as one of the WSL’s standout goals in April.

Cast your vote for Russo’s strike here.

Beth Mead has had a long road back to recovery, since rupturing her ACL in November 2022. Beth returned to the pitch for our Gunners this season. One of Arsenal’s all-time top scorers and assisters, Beth, has struggled to find her pre-injury form on occasion, since her return to club football, but it looks to me like she’s finding and embracing it fully now!

Let’s hope all our girls find their perfect form on Sunday, as they head north to face Manchester City on their home turf. Never having won a game away at Man City Women, our Gunners may have an uphill battle against the very in-form Cityzens, but with if our Gunners can make their chances count we could still steal 2nd place in the WSL from Chelsea!

Man City v Arsenal Women, Joie Stadium. kick-off 14:15 UK, live on BBC1, BBC iPlayer and the BBCSport website.

COYGW!

Michelle M

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….