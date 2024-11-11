2 points from 12 makes me think Arsenal hopes of winning the PL are practically over

Winning the PL would be an absolute miracle at this point.

Arsenal have entered into the third international break of the season on a low. Being winless in the League since our return from the last set of international fixtures has been very crippling to our chances of glory this season.

Indeed we signed off into this break with a one all draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday night. In a very cautious first half from us, we arguably had the best chance of the half when Martinelli failed to beat Robert Sanchez from a very good scoring position. We soon had the ball in the back of the net through Kai Havertz only for it to be chalked off.

However we did finally take the Lead in the second half through Martinelli. It didn’t last long however given we got pegged back with quite a sumptuous finish from Pedro Neto just 10 minutes after we went ahead. We had chances to win it late on but we missed which meant that we had to settle for a draw.

The draw meant that we are now 9 points behind Liverpool at the top of the summit which we all can agree is looking like an insurmountable challenge to reach for the Gunners. We can not forget we’re four points off City too, who you can imagine will start winning games consistently again soon.

Everything is pointing to another disappointing campaign where we will have to come to the realization of falling short again. It’s hard to remain hopeful considering the form we’ve showed recently, two points from the possible 12 shouldn’t be happening if you want to win any title for that matter. We’ve left ourselves in a very tough spot, a title challenge at the beginning of the season is now threatening to look like battle for a top four finish come the end of the season it which is disappointing to say the least.

We will still have to be hopeful as, this is shaping up to be a very unpredictable season and we might still yet see ourselves closing the gap in the coming months, but oh my days! It will be hard.

BENJAMIN KENNETH.

