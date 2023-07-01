20 year-old Arsenal starlet sent out on a season-long loan

Catalin Cirjan Joins FC Rapid Bucuresti on Season-Long Loan

Talented midfielder Catalin Cirjan has secured a season-long loan move to Romanian Liga 1 side, FC Rapid Bucuresti. The 20-year-old Romanian youth international joined our academy from Viitorul Domnesti in July 2019 and has shown promising development during his time with us.

Catalin’s 2022/23 season was particularly noteworthy as he kicked it off by signing a new contract with our club. He continued to impress on the field, making 23 appearances across various competitions for our academy team and displaying his goal-scoring prowess with three goals to his name.

Catalin Cirjan featured for Rapid Bucharest in a friendly against DAC 1904. pic.twitter.com/feUDiASG8B — Jeorge Bird (@jeorgebird) June 28, 2023

While training regularly with the first team, Cirjan also gained valuable experience by featuring in our matchday squad for the Europa League on four occasions last season. This exposure to the top-level European competition will undoubtedly contribute to his growth as a player.

As the young gun embarks on his loan spell with FC Rapid Bucuresti, I extend my best wishes to him for the upcoming season. I eagerly anticipate witnessing his continued progress and development as he competes in the Romanian top-flight.

17-year-old Romanian midfielder Catalin Cirjan joined Arsenal over the summer. His father gave me permission to post this video of his son (a "Thierry Henry fan") as a child. He's living his dream. pic.twitter.com/8eSesK25n9 — Dan Critchlow (@afcDW) January 27, 2020

I hope that this loan move will provide him with valuable experience and further opportunities to showcase his talent.

He has already shown flashes of pure talent in the youth sides of Arsenal. Having being called to train with the first team, it’s clear that there is something in the youngster which manager Mikel Arteta likes.

With the arrival Declan Rice imminent, it is only rational to loan him out to develop his talents. Who knows that he is the next Arsenal star in the ranks.

Yash Bisht