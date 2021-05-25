20 year-old motivated to play alongside Saka once again

Arsenal youngster Tyreece John-Jules insists that he is motivated by the prospect of playing alongside Bukayo Saka once again.

The 20 year-old has been enjoying regular first-team action with Doncaster Rovers this season, scoring five and assisting three in only 18 League One outings.

The forward is yet to make a competitive appearance for his parent club, but has sat on the bench three times against Europa League opposition, and most recently was an unused substitute against Liverpool in this year’s Community Shield.

John-Jules has featured in the senior team in friendlies against Milton Keynes Dons, Angers and Colorado Rapids previously also, but he may have still have some work to do before he will get his chance within the first-team.

Eddie Nketiah and Folarin Balogun are on the fringes of the senior side at present, with Gabriel Martinelli, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette ahead of them in the pecking order, with Balo recently signing a new contract amidst strong interest from elsewhere.

Regardless of the hurdles ahead for Tyreece, he remains motivated by the prospect of breaking into the team, with his former team-mate Saka’s inclusion spurring him on.

“It gives me something to look forward and something to push me on [seeing Saka thriving],” TJJ told UMM.

“Me and Bukayo have played every age group together. To see him doing so well only motivates me to try and emulate it.”

Could John-Jules be the next youngster to break into the first-team squad?

Patrick