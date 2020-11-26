2000 fans to be allowed at Tottenham v Arsenal

So there have been many milestones in North London derbies, not least the fact that Arsenal have won two titles after games at White Hart Lane, but it looks like Tottenham v Arsenal will be the first Arsenal game this season that will be played in front of the fans, albeit there will only be a maximum of 2000 lucky people in the stands.
I’m guessing that they will all be Tottenham fans, but at least there will be a little bit of atmosphere from the watching crowd.
This is thanks to the government putting London into the Second Tier category after the current lockdown which ends on December 2nd. The Second Tier still means “High Risk”, but they are relaxing the rules slightly to try and get supporters back at sporting events and to try and reduce the financial devastation caused, especially to smaller clubs.
But still nearly 40% of the country will be in the high risk Tier Three category, which means that the two Manchester clubs, and teams like Leeds Leicester, Newcastle and Aston Villa wil be not allowed fans into the ground yet.
Good news for Spurs i guess! Great for them, they can celebrate after beating us with no coach
What do you mean “no coach”?
IMPORTANT AND WELCOME INFO FOR WE FANS , SO THANKS A LOT PAT!