2023 – Every Premier League Club end-of-year report cards A-F – how would you rate Arsenal?

Arsenal – C

Declan Rice as a sole DM, Partey at right back planning when to step into midfield, dropping Ramsdale, etc. There has always been that feeling that maybe Arteta has over thought his tactics this season, trying to fix what wasn’t broken.

Even when top of the table at Xmas there has been that sense that the Gunners were not individually or collectively performing to the levels of the previous campaign.

Winning without playing well isn’t a bad quality to have and is a skillset that might yet be crucial.

Aston Villa – A

Earnt an incredible 85 points in 2023.

Unai Emery would gamble by playing a high line knowing he has the pace to hurt opposition the moment they win back possession.

Yet their manager showed in wins over us and Man City his ability to adapt, both games in the space of a few days where Villa conceded few chances.

1-0 victory over Champions remains one of the few times Pep Guardiola has been beaten on nearly all stats since arriving in England.

Dropped silly points over Xmas to suggest might struggle with newfound expectations.

Bournemouth – B

New owners harshly rewarded Gary O’Neil keeping the Cherries in the division by sacking him.

Implementing their vision, Bill Foley showed bravery by keeping faith in Iraola where others may have panicked when his manager managed one League win in his first 9.

Refreshingly there seemed to be understanding that a boss would need time to settle into a new culture and implement his ethos.

In last couple of months have been rewarded.

Winning 3-0 at Old Trafford is a moment that will live forever.

Brentford – E

Muembo and Wissa originally were able to cover the void left by Toney’s ban.

The issue actually has been Brentford are too easy to score against and recently their desire and spirit questioned, unheard of under Frank.

Toney’s return should be enough of a lift to keep them up.

That’s why I understand why they would only consider crazy money for their striker as it could be compensation for relegation.

Brighton – B

They remain the envy of most sides in the country given how they are run.

Another summer where they sold star names such as Mac Allister and Caicedo yet didn’t miss a beat. One day their business model will catch up with them, but for now they continue to play attractive football with every player understanding their roles. De Zerbi might be in line for the next available top 6 job. Small squad have struggled with balancing their UEFA schedule, so they get some strange results after playing Thursday nights, but if that means a European adventure it’s worth it.

Burnley – E

Maybe harsh on a newly promoted side but such was Kompany’s glowing reputation that many thought his tactics would bring energy to the top flight.

He might now regret last year turning down the chance to interview for the Spurs job because convincing the youngest squad in the division they can implement his ethos at this level has been harder than he assumed. It remains to be seen if the step up from the Championship was just too soon for his youngsters or that was simply their standard.

Too many times this season we have written how Burnley have played well without getting a result.

On and off the pitch their principles are noble yet maybe naive. The club have invested in their manager for the long term and the business model is the group will get better through the experience of relegation.

Chelsea – E

Only don’t get a lower score because of injuries and acceptance that they are in transition. Chelsea fans seemed to accept that Pochettino was inheriting a mess because of decisions made by Todd Boehly ,but are increasingly getting tired of not knowing which version of their team show up each week. Meanwhile there’s been nothing about their tactics that has made them warm to a manager so strongly in Spurs colours. Excuses for losing to a Championship team were bizarre and smacked of a man feeling the pressure.

Gooners can relate. An acceptance that youngsters like Palmer are learning on the job and that they have to go through the hard times. Yet flashes on their day they can compete with the best in the country.

Crystal Palace D

Steve Parrish long term has a decision to make.

Under Roy Hodgson he knows he has a man whose experience ensures survival (why he rehired him).

Yet the owner can’t think about changing the ethos while coached by a 75-year-old.

The Eagles are hard to play against and have individuals who can produce moments of magic to get the odd shock result.

Yet there’s a sense at Selhurst Park they could be more positives at times?

Everton – D

I was worried about them earlier in the campaign. Even for Sean Dyche their tactics were too negative. Against us they made zero attempt to win, they simply parked the bus with Goodison Park quiet.

A 10-point deduction bizarrely gave Toffees something to be emotional about, the city creating an ‘us against the world’ mentality. In reality their grievance was a small one. They openly acknowledged they were breaking FFP rules and seemed to think being honest would take away any sanctions. Would be mid table without the punishment.

Fulham -B

Marco Silva remains underrated for the job he’s done at Craven Cottage. Having got them promoted and avoided a relegation fight last season, I thought in the summer he would be in trouble this campaign.

Their top scorer went to Saudi Arabia, and it’s believed their manager wanted to make the same move. Yet with a mixture of youngsters and experience Silva hasn’t sacrificed his ethos.

For them to have 24 points at the halfway stage and be in their first ever League Cup Semi Final without a goal scorer is some achievement.

Liverpool – A

Having got close to the Quadruple two years ago Liverpool understandably mentally had a hangover last season.

I did doubt if Jürgen Klopp had the energy to get himself to the level required to compete again with Pep Guardiola.?

Unlike their last title challenge I don’t actually think the Reds have played that well. Yet that’s a strength. Liverpool have perfected the art of not playing great but finding a way to win.

Luton – C

Out of the three promoted sides Luton are the ones who seem to be playing like they believe they can stay up.

The other two don’t seem to be enjoying the experience, whereas the Hatters seem to have hope.

A lot of that comes down to Rob Edwards who every week is positive and at least is trying to convince his squad they can compete at this level. Very few times have they been blown away with top 6 sides having to work hard to get results at Kenilworth Road.

Are in the bottom three with just the 4 wins so why the generous grade?

This is a club not in the football league a decade ago who most predicted would struggle to be competitive at all.

Fact they are in with a chance of survival at this stage is an achievement.

Man United – E

I’m given then an E because I grew up with a perception of Man United. Clearly those in power at Old Trafford don’t have the same standards.

It reminds me of the dark days of Unai Emery’s tenure with us where someone has to say enough. Bournemouth for example shouldn’t be winning 3-0 at Old Trafford. United shouldn’t be finishing bottom of their Champions’ League Group.

The club have been unlucky with off field the issues far more serious than sport.

Perhaps worst of all though is it’s still not clear what Ten Hag’s identity is.

Man City- B

You sense the Champions haven’t quite hit the heights of last season yet in many ways that’s a compliment. We were saying the same this time last year and they went on to win a treble!

To be only two points off the top without getting out of second gear is impressive. You sense Pep Guardiola now has Sir Alex Ferguson theory that as long as his team are within distance by March and April, he trusts them to have the superior mentality in the run in.

Arteta and Unai Emery did produce tactics that suggest City are being worked out, yet they have barely had a settled team this campaign.

Perhaps Liverpool’s and Arsenal’s only hope has happened with KDB and Haaland now injured.

Rodri has been the one player they simply can’t replace when suspended and another would be Ederson.

Newcastle -E

They are below a terrible Man United and Chelsea, so you have to give them this grade.

Eddie Howe started the season as one of the best at getting every player to know their jobs and understand his principles, even if at times negative.

Then though the injuries started to creep in for a small squad not used to juggling European commitments. The only issue being that their manager referenced the issue over and over again to the point I think his team started to believe in this ready make excuse.

Trippier even went to the away fans and used this as context for a pathetic display at Bournemouth.

For the first time since their takeover you feel the Toon Army need an injection of excitement to lift the mood.

Because they beat PSG, they seem to have escaped any judgement for finishing bottom of their Champions’ League group and domestically have lost 6 out of their last 7. That’s 1 win in 10 in all completions.

Oh, and FFP rules mean they have to sell if they want to buy.

Some Geordies want us to sympathise with them.

Forest – E

Struggled to have too much sympathy for Steve Cooper!

Like last season transfer policy was scattered and they never seemed to have known his best team.

Improved under Nuno who seems to know his best team (includes Chris Wood), but have they broken FFP rules.

Sheffield United – F

There is zero disgrace to find yourself out of depth at this level, but you sense that Sheffield United never truly prepared for this season like safety was a possibility.

They won’t be the first promoted side whose business model is to accept relegation, taking a year of the TV money but they haven’t even embraced the top flight.

They bizarrely started the season with a weaker one then the one they had in the Championship.

Paul Heckingbottom either wasn’t told his owners action plan or didn’t agree, with each press conference depressing.

While Luton and Burnley have been competitive the Blades have been on their receiving end of drubbings. Brammall Lane hasn’t been the hard place to visit like years previous.

Chris Wilder only has a job at this level due to who he knows.

Spurs – C

Not letting being a Gooner sway my judgement, but I do think some of the media reaction to Ange Postecoglou has been patronising.

Yes, his ethos mean Spurs are entertaining to watch but he’s equally lost points based on his principles.

When Van De got injured Spurs lost the one defender who had the pace to play a high line yet without him, they keep pressing high costing them goals / points.

West Ham – B

I will admit that I thought it would be smart if David Moyes left on the high of lifting West Ham a rare trophy because the only way is backwards. Yet this season he’s kept the Irons in the top half and advanced in Europe.

You sense he will never win over Hammers fans though due to his style of football.

Wolves – A

It’s worth remembering Wolves lost their manager on the eve of the season and fans were not exactly thrilled by the choice of Gary O’Neill. Yet ,having kept Bournemouth in the division the young coach deserved another job in the top flight.

Considering he met the job specification on the South Coast and is now getting every player to understand their roles at Molineux you could make an argument for him being the best manager of 2023.

To have 29 points at the halfway stage is an achievement. Would have been more if not for some dodgy decisions.

Dan Smith

