2025/2026 Premier League fixture list as Arsenal is handed tough August

The Premier League fixtures for the 2025–2026 season have been released, and Arsenal are set to begin their campaign with a particularly challenging run of matches. As the Gunners prepare for another push to end their long-standing trophy drought, the focus remains firmly on lifting the Premier League title.

Having missed out on the crown to Liverpool in the 2024–2025 season, Arsenal will be eager to mount a stronger title challenge this time around. However, they are also fully aware that Manchester City are expected to return to top form after a less dominant showing last term.

A Tough Opening Run for the Gunners

Supporters across the country have been waiting to see how their clubs will begin the new campaign, and Arsenal fans now have a clearer picture and can pick and choose which games they want to watch live by buying their tickets here. As reported by Arsenal Media, the Gunners will begin their season with a high-profile clash away at Manchester United on 17 August.

That opening encounter is followed by a home fixture against newly promoted Leeds United, which will take place the following weekend. The month of August concludes with another stern test, as Arsenal are set to travel to Anfield to face Liverpool.

September offers no respite, with further high-calibre opposition on the schedule. Arsenal are due to host Manchester City at the Emirates, before making the journey to St James’ Park to take on Newcastle United. These fixtures represent a particularly demanding start to the season, and how the team navigates them could have a major impact on their early momentum.

Grab your tickets here for the Arsenal 2025/26 fixtures

Fixture list in full

AUGUST

Sun 17 Manchester United (A)

Sat 23 Leeds United (H)

Sat 30 Liverpool (A)

SEPTEMBER

Sat 13 Nottingham Forest (H)

Sat 20 Manchester City (H)

Sat 27 Newcastle United (A)

OCTOBER

Sat 4 West Ham United (H)

Sat 18 Fulham (A)

Sat 25 Crystal Palace (H)

NOVEMBER

Sat 1 Burnley (A)

Sat 8 Sunderland (A)

Sat 22 Tottenham Hotspur (H)

Sat 29 Chelsea (A)

DECEMBER

Wed 3 Brentford (H)

Sat 6 Aston Villa (A)

Sat 13 Wolverhampton Wanderers (H)

Sat 20 Everton (A)

Sat 27 Brighton & Hove Albion (H)

Tue 30 Aston Villa (H)

JANUARY

Sat 3 Bournemouth (A)

Wed 7 Liverpool (H)

Sat 17 Nottingham Forest (A)

Sat 24 Manchester United (H)

Sat 31 Leeds United (A)

FEBRUARY

Feb 7 Sunderland (H)

Wed 11 Brentford (A)

Sat 21 Tottenham Hotspur (A)

Sat 28 Chelsea (H)

MARCH

Wed 4 Brighton & Hove Albion (A)

Sat 14 Everton (H)

Sat 21 Wolverhampton Wanderers (A)

APRIL

Sat 11 Bournemouth (H)

Sat 18 Manchester City (A)

Sat 25 Newcastle United (H)

MAY

Sat 2 Fulham (H)

Sat 9 West Ham United (A)

Sun 17 Burnley (H)

Sun 24 Crystal Palace (A)

All fixtures are subject to change depending on the TV schedule and cup games.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…