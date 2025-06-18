2025/2026 Premier League fixture list as Arsenal is handed tough August

The Premier League fixtures for the 2025–2026 season have been released, and Arsenal are set to begin their campaign with a particularly challenging run of matches. As the Gunners prepare for another push to end their long-standing trophy drought, the focus remains firmly on lifting the Premier League title.
Having missed out on the crown to Liverpool in the 2024–2025 season, Arsenal will be eager to mount a stronger title challenge this time around. However, they are also fully aware that Manchester City are expected to return to top form after a less dominant showing last term.
A Tough Opening Run for the Gunners
Supporters across the country have been waiting to see how their clubs will begin the new campaign, and Arsenal fans now have a clearer picture and can pick and choose which games they want to watch live by buying their tickets here. As reported by Arsenal Media, the Gunners will begin their season with a high-profile clash away at Manchester United on 17 August.
That opening encounter is followed by a home fixture against newly promoted Leeds United, which will take place the following weekend. The month of August concludes with another stern test, as Arsenal are set to travel to Anfield to face Liverpool.
September offers no respite, with further high-calibre opposition on the schedule. Arsenal are due to host Manchester City at the Emirates, before making the journey to St James’ Park to take on Newcastle United. These fixtures represent a particularly demanding start to the season, and how the team navigates them could have a major impact on their early momentum.
Fixture list in full
AUGUST
Sun 17 Manchester United (A)
Sat 23 Leeds United (H)
Sat 30 Liverpool (A)
SEPTEMBER
Sat 13 Nottingham Forest (H)
Sat 20 Manchester City (H)
Sat 27 Newcastle United (A)
OCTOBER
Sat 4 West Ham United (H)
Sat 18 Fulham (A)
Sat 25 Crystal Palace (H)
NOVEMBER
Sat 1 Burnley (A)
Sat 8 Sunderland (A)
Sat 22 Tottenham Hotspur (H)
Sat 29 Chelsea (A)
DECEMBER
Wed 3 Brentford (H)
Sat 6 Aston Villa (A)
Sat 13 Wolverhampton Wanderers (H)
Sat 20 Everton (A)
Sat 27 Brighton & Hove Albion (H)
Tue 30 Aston Villa (H)
JANUARY
Sat 3 Bournemouth (A)
Wed 7 Liverpool (H)
Sat 17 Nottingham Forest (A)
Sat 24 Manchester United (H)
Sat 31 Leeds United (A)
FEBRUARY
Feb 7 Sunderland (H)
Wed 11 Brentford (A)
Sat 21 Tottenham Hotspur (A)
Sat 28 Chelsea (H)
MARCH
Wed 4 Brighton & Hove Albion (A)
Sat 14 Everton (H)
Sat 21 Wolverhampton Wanderers (A)
APRIL
Sat 11 Bournemouth (H)
Sat 18 Manchester City (A)
Sat 25 Newcastle United (H)
MAY
Sat 2 Fulham (H)
Sat 9 West Ham United (A)
Sun 17 Burnley (H)
Sun 24 Crystal Palace (A)
All fixtures are subject to change depending on the TV schedule and cup games.
A nice easy first six fixtures to be going on with. 😂👍
It’d be better to play against those big teams while they’re still in holiday mood, but we’d need Sesko or another new CF in preseason to gel with his new teammates
Not a bad fixture to start the season with considering how arsenal have been performing against this teams lately, Newcastle have been the only team to which gives arsenal a hard time in the playing group,so i am prediction that we will collect 14 points in the six games.
I feel very optimistic myself. But my optimism may be misplaced. It’s up to Arteta to unleash the potential in this group. Lets stop with the un carro red cards and be much more proactive in our playing style. We have all the ingredients so now the ball is in Arteta’s court.
Don’t know where you got that from mate
Arteta is yet to win in the Prem at Anfield and we rarely win at Old Trafford
Excuse number 1 incoming
Then we will say but it’s okay , hard games out of the way and an easier run in
We then drop points and some Gooners say well top 4’isnt end of world
See this story so many times
We have the harderst first five fixtures only next to Man U. Man U is playing Man City and Chelsea in their first five fixtures, in addition to playing us.
I am scared…. Man U are not scared because they know they are going to be relegated..
I think our fixure timetable is fine. It’s up to Arteta on how he sets up or motivated his team.
I am confident that without the silly red cards, injuries and Arteta being too risk averse we have a very competitive / strong team.
Let’s get in the likes of Zubimendi and a different type of striker to Jesus / Havertz, then I am very optimistic for the coming season.
🤞
I like the fixures, not bad at all. Same ad Last season’s fuxures too, they were very nicely spreaf out. I hope we start off well, can’t be lethargic like we were last season. 🤞🙏
Whatever the result, it’s great to get anfield out of the way early in the season imo.