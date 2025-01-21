“2025 is a special year for the Nati.” Arsenal Women’s Swiss captain excited about Euro 2025

Coming into this season, every Gooner had the Arsenal Women star they tipped for a big 2024-25. We predicted Alessia Russo to “explode” and though Caitlin Foord was giving her a run for her money, the last few months the Lionesses striker hit top form and she undoubtedly was the stand out in the first half of the season.

Other than Foord and Alessia, Emily Fox also impressed. But of all Gunners I think Lia Walti was the most underappreciated. The captain of Switzerland Women’s national team excelled in games like the 1-1 WSL draw with Manchester United and the wins home and away versus Juventus in the Women’s Champions League, she really impressed a lot.

In Arsenal’s 1-0 win over Liverpool it was clear the team without her lacked, control, balance and composure.

Well Walti has beaten an abscess and she’s back, and you ought to anticipate what she has to offer. Why so you ask?

Lia Walti has just told us why she could be the player to watch this year. She told Blue Sports:

“2025 is a special year for the Nati. I think this is a year that will probably be the icing on the cake of my career. A home tournament… A dream come true!”

I guess we ought not to be surprised if the next Player of the Month award goes Walti’s way, that could just be the perfect way to kick off 2025 in style.

For sure, Walti is undoubtedly one of the finest defensive midfielders with exceptional balance, she’s ambipedal (able to use both feet with equal ease), and her ability to break up opposition plays while organizing attacks makes her unplayable on a good day.

Undoubtedly she’s to play a big role as Arsenal aim for league cup glory and Champions League glory.

Walti can then carry her fine form to the European Championships in the summer. Captaining the host Nation Switzerland, hopefully she sustains her fitness between now and then and is able to give her all for her nation and see her honoured for top performance in the Euros.

At 31 she might not play the next Euros, which might be sad for some comprehend. But Walti certainly intends to enjoy every second of Euro 2025.

What are your thoughts on our Wally Gooners?

Michelle M

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….