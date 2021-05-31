£21 Million asking price set on Arsenal-linked winger’s head

Shakhtar Donetsk have placed a £21 Million asking price on the head of Manor Soloman this summer, a player previously offered to Arsenal last summer.

The winger enjoyed an impressive campaign with the Ukrainian giants, highlighted by goals in both the home and away legs against Real Madrid, including an amazing solo stunner.

Solomon also scored nine league goals and was credited with one assist in the Ukrainian division, but he has already admitted that his dream is to play in England.

Football.London reports that the player is still keen on a switch to England, backed up by the player’s comments in February when he told Israeli Sport5 that there had already been talks with English clubs.

“There are talks with teams from England,” Solomon told Israeli news outlet Sport5 in February(via Football.London).

“There are things that can happen in the summer. My dream is to play in England and it also seems to me the most realistic option for me. And teams in England can pay.”

Arsenal’s failure to secure European football may not be a put off for the Shakhtar star, and at 21 years-old his best days are most definitely ahead of him, although I’m not convinced he would be able to walk into a first-team role.

Patrick