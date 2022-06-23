21 year-old midfielder has his Arsenal contract extended

Tim Akinola’s contract has been extended to 2024 by Arsenal, despite enduring a tough loan spell with Dundee United last term.

The midfielder left to join the SPL side in January, but swiftly found himself sidelined after picking up an injury in training, and then had to overcome surgery, and is yet to fully recover.

Akinola is back with the Gunners ahead of pre-season, and is hoping to return to full training inside the next four weeks as he looks to be ready for the upcoming campaign, and it has now been confirmed that his contract has now been extended by two years.

The 21 year-old joined the club from Huddersfield in the summer of 2020, and is yet to work his way into contention for the first-team, and he was believed to have entered into the final weeks of his new contract, but that is no longer the case as confirmed by AllNigeriaSoccer.

It seems unlikely that he will remain at the club going into the new season, with Arsenal having decided in January that it would be ideal for his progression for him to pick up experience by going out on loan, and he will hopefully have a full pre-season with our club where he can build back up to 100% before a decision is made however.

